Recent Release, "Your Best Marriage Now," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Bishop Ricky G. Jones, Sr., Offers a Faith-Filled Guide to Marriage's Trials & Triumphs
Brazonia, TX, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bishop Ricky G. Jones, Sr. has completed a new book "Your Best Marriage Now" — a candid and inspiring account of his own journey from a tumultuous past to a transformed life and marriage rooted in Christ. The author shares his transparent testimony, offering both young and seasoned readers the opportunity to learn from his mistakes and ultimately witness the power of surrendering one's life to God.
Brought up in a small Texas town, the author led a flamboyant lifestyle as a young man, pursuing worldly pleasures and material success. But without Christ, Ricky soon realized that having it all was merely an illusion. It was his marriage that became a pivotal factor in his spiritual awakening, compelling him to acknowledge his shortcomings and seek God's redeeming grace.
"Your Best Marriage Now" by Bishop Ricky G. Jones, Sr. delves into the importance of communication, accountability, and faith in building a strong, Christ-centered marriage. Readers will be inspired by the author's candid reflections on his personal journey, discovering practical insights and life-changing lessons that can be applied to their own relationships.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Ricky G. Jones, Sr.'s stirring work offers readers an intimate and transformative exploration of marriage and faith. This powerful book has the potential to inspire and uplift readers, guiding them towards deeper connections and a renewed commitment to their relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Your Best Marriage Now" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brought up in a small Texas town, the author led a flamboyant lifestyle as a young man, pursuing worldly pleasures and material success. But without Christ, Ricky soon realized that having it all was merely an illusion. It was his marriage that became a pivotal factor in his spiritual awakening, compelling him to acknowledge his shortcomings and seek God's redeeming grace.
"Your Best Marriage Now" by Bishop Ricky G. Jones, Sr. delves into the importance of communication, accountability, and faith in building a strong, Christ-centered marriage. Readers will be inspired by the author's candid reflections on his personal journey, discovering practical insights and life-changing lessons that can be applied to their own relationships.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Ricky G. Jones, Sr.'s stirring work offers readers an intimate and transformative exploration of marriage and faith. This powerful book has the potential to inspire and uplift readers, guiding them towards deeper connections and a renewed commitment to their relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Your Best Marriage Now" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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