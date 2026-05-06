Paula Chaffee’s Newly Released "How Squeakers Got His Name" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Family Adventures and the Joy of a Beloved Pet
“How Squeakers Got His Name” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Chaffee is a charming narrative that highlights family traditions, summer adventures, and the special bond between a child and a favorite pet.
St. Augustine, FL, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “How Squeakers Got His Name”: a lighthearted story celebrating the special bond between a child and a guinea pig. “How Squeakers Got His Name” is the creation of published author, Paula Chaffee.
Chaffee shares, “Family is one of the best gifts we have. I love being with my family and really miss the ones who don’t live close, especially my Aunt Lizzy. I’m so happy because we are heading to her house today. Going to Aunt Lizzy’s is always an adventure. We never know what she has planned for us, but we do know there will be something new and exciting, like last summer when she surprised me with Squeakers. That was one of the best days of my life. I wonder what she has planned for this year?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Chaffee’s new book offers young readers a warm and engaging reading experience that highlights family connection, kindness, and the simple joys of childhood discovery.
Consumers can purchase “How Squeakers Got His Name” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Squeakers Got His Name”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chaffee shares, “Family is one of the best gifts we have. I love being with my family and really miss the ones who don’t live close, especially my Aunt Lizzy. I’m so happy because we are heading to her house today. Going to Aunt Lizzy’s is always an adventure. We never know what she has planned for us, but we do know there will be something new and exciting, like last summer when she surprised me with Squeakers. That was one of the best days of my life. I wonder what she has planned for this year?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Chaffee’s new book offers young readers a warm and engaging reading experience that highlights family connection, kindness, and the simple joys of childhood discovery.
Consumers can purchase “How Squeakers Got His Name” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Squeakers Got His Name”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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