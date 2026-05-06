C. R. Bard’s Newly Released "A Light unto My Path" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Centered Poetry Offering Hope, Healing, and Spiritual Encouragement
“A Light unto My Path: Poetry of Struggle and Victory” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. R. Bard is a heartfelt compilation of poetry and photography that reflects on life’s challenges through a biblical lens, encouraging readers to find strength, faith, and reassurance in God’s promises.
New York, NY, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Light unto My Path: Poetry of Struggle and Victory”: a deeply reflective and uplifting collection that explores life’s most difficult questions and personal struggles through poetry grounded in Scripture and faith. “A Light unto My Path: Poetry of Struggle and Victory” is the creation of published author, C. R. Bard, the youngest of five children, was raised in a ministry-focused family by parents who pastored churches across the United States and Puerto Rico and were featured in a documentary narrated by Johnny Cash. She has spent nearly three decades living in rural Montana, where she married a widower and helped raise his three daughters. Together, they built a life running a log home business and a horse farm, with many of these outdoor and family experiences inspiring her book My Montana Moments.
C. R. Bard shares, “This is a unique look at life’s many hard questions and real-life struggles. It is a biblical viewpoint that the author takes through poetry and photography. The goal of this book is to offer hope to anyone who feels alone in their struggles. Scriptures say in Hebrews 13:5b, “I will never fail you. I will never abandon you.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. R. Bard’s new book offers readers a comforting and faith-filled journey, reminding them that they are never alone and that God’s presence endures through every trial.
Consumers can purchase “A Light unto My Path: Poetry of Struggle and Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Light unto My Path: Poetry of Struggle and Victory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
C. R. Bard shares, “This is a unique look at life’s many hard questions and real-life struggles. It is a biblical viewpoint that the author takes through poetry and photography. The goal of this book is to offer hope to anyone who feels alone in their struggles. Scriptures say in Hebrews 13:5b, “I will never fail you. I will never abandon you.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. R. Bard’s new book offers readers a comforting and faith-filled journey, reminding them that they are never alone and that God’s presence endures through every trial.
Consumers can purchase “A Light unto My Path: Poetry of Struggle and Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Light unto My Path: Poetry of Struggle and Victory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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