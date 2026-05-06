C. R. Bard’s Newly Released "A Light unto My Path" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Centered Poetry Offering Hope, Healing, and Spiritual Encouragement

“A Light unto My Path: Poetry of Struggle and Victory” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. R. Bard is a heartfelt compilation of poetry and photography that reflects on life’s challenges through a biblical lens, encouraging readers to find strength, faith, and reassurance in God’s promises.