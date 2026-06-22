Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales

PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination.