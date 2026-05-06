The Management Agency (TMA) Signs Shane Mathis to Artist Management, Marking Return to Agency
The Management Agency (TMA) announces the signing of recording artist and worship pastor Shane Mathis, marking his return to the agency after first signing in 2015. With a background in touring, independent recording, and ministry leadership, Mathis enters a new season of growth. New music is expected this summer.
Jacksonville, FL, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Management Agency (TMA), a full-service artist management firm specializing in touring Christian artists, announces the signing of vocalist, recording artist, and worship pastor Shane Mathis for exclusive artist management.
The signing marks a return to TMA for Mathis, who was first represented by the agency in June 2015.
Mathis brings a seasoned and evolving career shaped by early touring, independent recording success, and a growing presence in contemporary Christian music. Beginning his professional journey at just 13 years old, he spent over a decade on the road as a solo artist, independently releasing seven albums and developing a reputation for vocal precision and audience connection.
His foundation in Southern Gospel includes four years as a baritone vocalist for the Troy Burns Family, where he toured extensively and refined his craft within the traditions of the genre.
In recent years, Mathis has expanded his artistic direction, blending gospel roots with modern production. His work alongside duet partner Amy Little has earned Gold status with more than 500,000 combined digital downloads and streams worldwide.
Currently serving as Worship Pastor at Winder First United Methodist Church, Mathis continues to integrate ministry and music, focusing on creating authentic and intentional worship environments.
“Shane represents the kind of artist we believe in at the core level,” said Gary Stripling, Founder and CEO of The Management Agency. “He brings proven experience, musical discipline, and a clear sense of purpose. What sets him apart is his ability to honor the tradition he comes from while moving forward creatively. That balance is rare, and it positions him for long-term impact. We welcome Shane back to TMA and look forward to what’s ahead.”
Mathis said, “This next season is about growth, clarity, and alignment. TMA understands both the business and the calling behind what I do. I’m looking forward to building something that is both meaningful and sustainable.”
Under this agreement, TMA will provide comprehensive management services, including career strategy, tour development, branding, and administrative support. The partnership is designed to expand Mathis’ reach across live performance, digital platforms, and future recording projects.
Expect new music from Shane Mathis this summer.
About The Management Agency (TMA)
The Management Agency (TMA) provides full-service professional management for touring Christian artists, with a focus on independent talent. Services include event planning and management, artist management and administration, graphic arts and web design, and domestic and international tour management and administration.
The signing marks a return to TMA for Mathis, who was first represented by the agency in June 2015.
Mathis brings a seasoned and evolving career shaped by early touring, independent recording success, and a growing presence in contemporary Christian music. Beginning his professional journey at just 13 years old, he spent over a decade on the road as a solo artist, independently releasing seven albums and developing a reputation for vocal precision and audience connection.
His foundation in Southern Gospel includes four years as a baritone vocalist for the Troy Burns Family, where he toured extensively and refined his craft within the traditions of the genre.
In recent years, Mathis has expanded his artistic direction, blending gospel roots with modern production. His work alongside duet partner Amy Little has earned Gold status with more than 500,000 combined digital downloads and streams worldwide.
Currently serving as Worship Pastor at Winder First United Methodist Church, Mathis continues to integrate ministry and music, focusing on creating authentic and intentional worship environments.
“Shane represents the kind of artist we believe in at the core level,” said Gary Stripling, Founder and CEO of The Management Agency. “He brings proven experience, musical discipline, and a clear sense of purpose. What sets him apart is his ability to honor the tradition he comes from while moving forward creatively. That balance is rare, and it positions him for long-term impact. We welcome Shane back to TMA and look forward to what’s ahead.”
Mathis said, “This next season is about growth, clarity, and alignment. TMA understands both the business and the calling behind what I do. I’m looking forward to building something that is both meaningful and sustainable.”
Under this agreement, TMA will provide comprehensive management services, including career strategy, tour development, branding, and administrative support. The partnership is designed to expand Mathis’ reach across live performance, digital platforms, and future recording projects.
Expect new music from Shane Mathis this summer.
About The Management Agency (TMA)
The Management Agency (TMA) provides full-service professional management for touring Christian artists, with a focus on independent talent. Services include event planning and management, artist management and administration, graphic arts and web design, and domestic and international tour management and administration.
Contact
The Management Agency (TMA)Contact
Gary Stripling
904-571-9202
https://www.themanagementagency.com
Gary Stripling
904-571-9202
https://www.themanagementagency.com
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