First Quarter (Q1) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Memphis, TN, May 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
2026 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2026:
- Increased same-store revenue by .5% vs. the same period in 2025.
- Increased achieved rent per occupied unit by 1.4% vs same period in 2025.
- Acquired five (5) management contracts, four (4) operating facilities and one (1) facility at the completion of construction.
Absolute’s 2026 same-store pool has 99 stabilized properties since January 1, 2025. The average size of these properties is 60,300 rentable square feet and have been managed by Absolute for eight and a half years. In total, the group comprises over 44,400 units and nearly 6 million square feet.
Scott Beatty, CEO, shared, ““Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, our team remained focused on people, service, and staying adaptable. That approach led to growth in the first quarter and gives us confidence as we look ahead.”
Over the first quarter, Absolute expanded its management presence across Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee bringing its total portfolio to 146 actively managed properties in 16 states as of this publication. Notably, the company’s entry into Oklahoma marks an important milestone, further broadening Absolute’s management footprint and reinforcing its continued growth into new markets.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at AboutASM.com.
Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com or Tami Johnson at tami.johnson@absolutemgmt.com.
2026 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2026:
- Increased same-store revenue by .5% vs. the same period in 2025.
- Increased achieved rent per occupied unit by 1.4% vs same period in 2025.
- Acquired five (5) management contracts, four (4) operating facilities and one (1) facility at the completion of construction.
Absolute’s 2026 same-store pool has 99 stabilized properties since January 1, 2025. The average size of these properties is 60,300 rentable square feet and have been managed by Absolute for eight and a half years. In total, the group comprises over 44,400 units and nearly 6 million square feet.
Scott Beatty, CEO, shared, ““Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, our team remained focused on people, service, and staying adaptable. That approach led to growth in the first quarter and gives us confidence as we look ahead.”
Over the first quarter, Absolute expanded its management presence across Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee bringing its total portfolio to 146 actively managed properties in 16 states as of this publication. Notably, the company’s entry into Oklahoma marks an important milestone, further broadening Absolute’s management footprint and reinforcing its continued growth into new markets.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at AboutASM.com.
Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com or Tami Johnson at tami.johnson@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
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