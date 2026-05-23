Cal Coast Academy Supports Displaced Student in Completing AP Exams Amid International Crisis
Cal Coast Academy stepped in to help a displaced senior complete her AP exams after an emergency evacuation from Qatar to California. Acting quickly, staff coordinated logistics to ensure uninterrupted testing. Their response highlights a strong commitment to student success, flexibility, and support during uncertain circumstances.
Carmel Valley, CA, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a powerful demonstration of responsiveness and student-centered commitment, Cal Coast Academy has stepped forward to support a high school senior whose academic plans were disrupted by an unexpected international evacuation.
Joe Young, currently stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Doha, Qatar, recently reached out after his family was urgently relocated to Dana Point, California due to escalating security concerns in the region. His daughter, Josephina Young, a graduating senior, faced the very real possibility of missing her scheduled Advanced Placement (AP) examinations—an essential milestone with significant implications for her college trajectory.
Understanding the urgency and importance of the situation, the team at Cal Coast Academy acted swiftly. Administrators and staff worked diligently to navigate logistical and regulatory requirements, ensuring that Josephina would have uninterrupted access to her exams despite the extraordinary circumstances.
Through their coordinated efforts, Josephina will now complete her AP exams on campus at Cal Coast Academy, preserving both her academic progress and future opportunities.
“This situation underscores what is possible when schools prioritize students above all else,” the school shared in a statement. “We are proud to provide a solution during a time of uncertainty and honored to support Josephina in reaching this important milestone.”
The response from Cal Coast Academy highlights not only operational flexibility, but also a deep commitment to educational access, compassion, and community responsibility. In a moment shaped by global instability, the school’s actions serve as a reminder that institutions can play a pivotal role in ensuring continuity and stability for students in need.
Cal Coast Academy is a private college preparatory school in Carmel Valley, California, offering a personalized educational experience that fosters academic excellence, character development, and creative exploration. The academy’s flexible and individualized approach allows students to pursue both academic and personal passions—whether in athletics, the arts, or entrepreneurship. To learn more about Cal Coast Academy, call 858.481.0882.
Joe Young, currently stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Doha, Qatar, recently reached out after his family was urgently relocated to Dana Point, California due to escalating security concerns in the region. His daughter, Josephina Young, a graduating senior, faced the very real possibility of missing her scheduled Advanced Placement (AP) examinations—an essential milestone with significant implications for her college trajectory.
Understanding the urgency and importance of the situation, the team at Cal Coast Academy acted swiftly. Administrators and staff worked diligently to navigate logistical and regulatory requirements, ensuring that Josephina would have uninterrupted access to her exams despite the extraordinary circumstances.
Through their coordinated efforts, Josephina will now complete her AP exams on campus at Cal Coast Academy, preserving both her academic progress and future opportunities.
“This situation underscores what is possible when schools prioritize students above all else,” the school shared in a statement. “We are proud to provide a solution during a time of uncertainty and honored to support Josephina in reaching this important milestone.”
The response from Cal Coast Academy highlights not only operational flexibility, but also a deep commitment to educational access, compassion, and community responsibility. In a moment shaped by global instability, the school’s actions serve as a reminder that institutions can play a pivotal role in ensuring continuity and stability for students in need.
Cal Coast Academy is a private college preparatory school in Carmel Valley, California, offering a personalized educational experience that fosters academic excellence, character development, and creative exploration. The academy’s flexible and individualized approach allows students to pursue both academic and personal passions—whether in athletics, the arts, or entrepreneurship. To learn more about Cal Coast Academy, call 858.481.0882.
Contact
Cal Coast AcademyContact
Haile Brooke
858-481-0882
www.calcoastacademy.com
Haile Brooke
858-481-0882
www.calcoastacademy.com
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