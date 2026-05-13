AI Crew Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Flightscape - Powered by CAE
Collaboration brings advanced crew pay intelligence, transparency and operational analytics together to enhance payroll procedures and expand efficiency in crew and cost management
Miani, FL, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AI Crew Solutions (AICS) today announced a strategic partnership with Flightscape—Powered by CAE, to deliver enhanced CrewPay intelligence and financial visibility to airlines worldwide.
Through this collaboration, Flightscape will introduce AICS’s CrewPay platform to its global customer base, enabling airlines to better manage crew compensation, improve payroll accuracy, and gain deeper insight into operational cost drivers.
This partnership combines Flightscape’s advanced operational analytics capabilities with AICS’s intelligent crew management solutions, creating a powerful, integrated ecosystem designed to support more resilient airline operations.
A New Standard for Crew Pay Visibility
Airline operations are increasingly complex, with crew pay representing one of the largest and least transparent cost quagmires. The AICS CrewPay platform addresses this challenge by delivering:
Real-time pay rule automation
Seamless integration with crew management and payroll systems
Enhanced visibility into pay drivers during both normal operations and disruptions
Improved accuracy and reduced manual processing
Less errors, more savings, and increased transparency for crews
By integrating with Flightscape’s platform, airlines gain a more complete, data-driven view of how operational decisions directly impact crew costs.
Driving Smarter Decisions Across Operations
This partnership is designed to bridge the gap between operational performance and financial outcomes.
Flightscape’s platform provides airlines with deep insights into operational efficiency, while AICS CrewPay translates those operations into accurate, automated compensation, ensuring alignment between planning, execution, and payroll. This also leads to less errors and manual corrections, saving time and money.
Together, the two companies enable airlines to:
Understand the real-time cost impact of operational disruptions
Reduce payroll errors and reconciliation effort
Improve compliance with complex pay rules and agreements
Increased transparency allows for better analysis of and allocation of funds overall
Executive Commentary
Mike Appleton,
"Airlines don’t just need better tools, they need connected systems that turn operational complexity into actionable insight. Partnering with Flightscape allows us to extend CrewPay into a broader operational context, helping airlines understand not just what they’re paying, but why. It also means crews are more informed and aware of how payroll works, and are able to participate in more proactive monitoring.”
Carter Copeland, President, Flightscape—Powered by CAE
“As airline operations become more dynamic, the industry is moving away from siloed tools toward connected, intelligence-driven ecosystems. The partnership between Flightscape and AICS reflects that shift — helping airlines link operational decisions with real financial outcomes in real time. By combining operational analytics with automated CrewPay intelligence, airlines gain the visibility they need to respond faster, manage complexity more effectively, and operate with greater confidence in an increasingly disrupted environment.”
About AI Crew Solutions (AICS)
AI Crew Solutions is a leading provider of intelligent crew management software for the airline industry. Its platform includes CrewPay and other solutions designed to optimize crew operations, improve compliance, and enhance operational resilience.
About Flightscape—Powered by CAE
Flightscape—Powered by CAE is redefining how airlines operate. Built on CAE’s nearly 80-year legacy of safety, trust, and innovation, Flightscape delivers a next-generation, cloud-native SaaS platform designed to unify systems and empower proactive decision-making. Reimagining the Operations Control Centre as a connected, data-driven hub, Flightscape brings intelligence, integration, and agility to every aspect of airline operations—from crew and flight to airport and in-flight service management. Delivering real-time, compliant solutions for both routine and complex disruptions, Flightscape transforms operational challenges into opportunities for efficiency and cost savings.
Trusted by the world’s leading airlines, Flightscape is supported by a team of more than 600 professionals across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Together, we’re shaping the future of unified, intelligent airline ecosystems—setting a new standard for adaptability and resilience in modern airline operations. Our work helps the industry operate smarter, faster, and stay ahead of what’s next.
Flightscape - Powered by CAE contacts:
Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications
+1-438-805-5856, samantha.golinski@cae.com
Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
+1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com
Through this collaboration, Flightscape will introduce AICS’s CrewPay platform to its global customer base, enabling airlines to better manage crew compensation, improve payroll accuracy, and gain deeper insight into operational cost drivers.
This partnership combines Flightscape’s advanced operational analytics capabilities with AICS’s intelligent crew management solutions, creating a powerful, integrated ecosystem designed to support more resilient airline operations.
A New Standard for Crew Pay Visibility
Airline operations are increasingly complex, with crew pay representing one of the largest and least transparent cost quagmires. The AICS CrewPay platform addresses this challenge by delivering:
Real-time pay rule automation
Seamless integration with crew management and payroll systems
Enhanced visibility into pay drivers during both normal operations and disruptions
Improved accuracy and reduced manual processing
Less errors, more savings, and increased transparency for crews
By integrating with Flightscape’s platform, airlines gain a more complete, data-driven view of how operational decisions directly impact crew costs.
Driving Smarter Decisions Across Operations
This partnership is designed to bridge the gap between operational performance and financial outcomes.
Flightscape’s platform provides airlines with deep insights into operational efficiency, while AICS CrewPay translates those operations into accurate, automated compensation, ensuring alignment between planning, execution, and payroll. This also leads to less errors and manual corrections, saving time and money.
Together, the two companies enable airlines to:
Understand the real-time cost impact of operational disruptions
Reduce payroll errors and reconciliation effort
Improve compliance with complex pay rules and agreements
Increased transparency allows for better analysis of and allocation of funds overall
Executive Commentary
Mike Appleton,
"Airlines don’t just need better tools, they need connected systems that turn operational complexity into actionable insight. Partnering with Flightscape allows us to extend CrewPay into a broader operational context, helping airlines understand not just what they’re paying, but why. It also means crews are more informed and aware of how payroll works, and are able to participate in more proactive monitoring.”
Carter Copeland, President, Flightscape—Powered by CAE
“As airline operations become more dynamic, the industry is moving away from siloed tools toward connected, intelligence-driven ecosystems. The partnership between Flightscape and AICS reflects that shift — helping airlines link operational decisions with real financial outcomes in real time. By combining operational analytics with automated CrewPay intelligence, airlines gain the visibility they need to respond faster, manage complexity more effectively, and operate with greater confidence in an increasingly disrupted environment.”
About AI Crew Solutions (AICS)
AI Crew Solutions is a leading provider of intelligent crew management software for the airline industry. Its platform includes CrewPay and other solutions designed to optimize crew operations, improve compliance, and enhance operational resilience.
About Flightscape—Powered by CAE
Flightscape—Powered by CAE is redefining how airlines operate. Built on CAE’s nearly 80-year legacy of safety, trust, and innovation, Flightscape delivers a next-generation, cloud-native SaaS platform designed to unify systems and empower proactive decision-making. Reimagining the Operations Control Centre as a connected, data-driven hub, Flightscape brings intelligence, integration, and agility to every aspect of airline operations—from crew and flight to airport and in-flight service management. Delivering real-time, compliant solutions for both routine and complex disruptions, Flightscape transforms operational challenges into opportunities for efficiency and cost savings.
Trusted by the world’s leading airlines, Flightscape is supported by a team of more than 600 professionals across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Together, we’re shaping the future of unified, intelligent airline ecosystems—setting a new standard for adaptability and resilience in modern airline operations. Our work helps the industry operate smarter, faster, and stay ahead of what’s next.
Flightscape - Powered by CAE contacts:
Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications
+1-438-805-5856, samantha.golinski@cae.com
Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
+1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com
Contact
AI Crew SolutionsContact
Mike Appleton
1-316-239-6080
https://aicrewsolutions.com/
Mike Appleton
1-316-239-6080
https://aicrewsolutions.com/
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