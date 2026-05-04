"All About Preschool": A New Picture Book Helps Prepare Little Learners for Starting School

A new full-color picture book, "All About Preschool: Preparing Little Learners for Starting School," helps young children overcome first-day jitters and step into a new school with confidence. A diverse group of students guides young readers through a typical, full preschool or TK day, inviting them to share what they see, think, and feel along the way. The book makes for an interactive, engaging experience. A black-and-white companion coloring book extends the fun and creativity into the arts.