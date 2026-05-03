Memories Unleashed at North Coast Rep Variety Nights
Solana Beach, CA, May 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory theatre presents Memories Unleashed- Impulse 1 starring Elijah Rock. Inspired by his father’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease, the album is both a celebration of timeless music and a deeply personal reflection on memory, love, and legacy.
Memories Unleashed runs June 8 and 9, 2026 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre- 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Please call (858) 481-1055 or visit our website to purchase tickets. Tickets are $50.
Memories Unleashed runs June 8 and 9, 2026 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre- 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Please call (858) 481-1055 or visit our website to purchase tickets. Tickets are $50.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
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