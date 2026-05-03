HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Stroke Care

HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for excellence in stroke care. The honors highlight the hospital’s advanced treatment, strong outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care. As the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to lead as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond.