HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for excellence in stroke care. The honors highlight the hospital’s advanced treatment, strong outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care. As the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to lead as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond.
Englewood, CO, May 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Stroke Care
American Heart Association and Healthgrades honor HCA HealthONE Swedish for advanced stroke treatment, outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care.
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it has received national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for its excellence in stroke care, reinforcing its position as one of the nation's top stroke hospitals. HCA HealthONE Swedish earned the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus with Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. HCA HealthONE Swedish also received the Healthgrades Five-Star Treatment of Stroke medallion, recognizing superior clinical performance in stroke care.
These recognitions reflect HCA HealthONE Swedish's longstanding leadership in advanced neurosciences and stroke treatment. HCA HealthONE Swedish was the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, helping establish a legacy of highly specialized stroke care that continues today. Together, these distinctions highlight the hospital's ability to deliver rapid diagnosis, advanced intervention and coordinated care for patients with complex neurological conditions.
“These awards reflect the consistency and clinical excellence of our stroke program,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. “Our teams are focused on delivering evidence-based care quickly and precisely, because in stroke treatment, every minute matters. Being recognized by both the American Heart Association and Healthgrades underscores the strength of our program and the outcomes we strive to achieve for every patient.”
The American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® program recognizes hospitals that demonstrate a sustained commitment to following the latest, research-based guidelines for stroke care to improve patient outcomes. Hospitals receiving these awards show they are using proven treatment protocols to support more lives saved, shorter recovery times and better long-term results for patients.
Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance based on patient outcomes, including risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates, to help patients identify high-performing hospitals for specific conditions and procedures. The Five-Star Treatment of Stroke medallion recognizes hospitals with superior outcomes in stroke care and reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish's continued commitment to delivering high-quality treatment for one of the nation's leading causes of death and disability.
Together, these national honors strengthen HCA HealthONE Swedish's standing as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond. As a regional referral center for complex neurological care, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to invest in the people, processes and technology needed to care for patients experiencing some of the most time-sensitive and serious medical emergencies.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment. HCA HealthONE Swedish was the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission and remains a leader in advanced stroke care. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About the American Heart Association and Healthgrades
The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® program helps ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines to improve outcomes in cardiovascular disease and stroke. Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors and hospitals by providing objective information about hospital quality and clinical performance.
American Heart Association and Healthgrades honor HCA HealthONE Swedish for advanced stroke treatment, outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care.
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it has received national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for its excellence in stroke care, reinforcing its position as one of the nation's top stroke hospitals. HCA HealthONE Swedish earned the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus with Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. HCA HealthONE Swedish also received the Healthgrades Five-Star Treatment of Stroke medallion, recognizing superior clinical performance in stroke care.
These recognitions reflect HCA HealthONE Swedish's longstanding leadership in advanced neurosciences and stroke treatment. HCA HealthONE Swedish was the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, helping establish a legacy of highly specialized stroke care that continues today. Together, these distinctions highlight the hospital's ability to deliver rapid diagnosis, advanced intervention and coordinated care for patients with complex neurological conditions.
“These awards reflect the consistency and clinical excellence of our stroke program,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. “Our teams are focused on delivering evidence-based care quickly and precisely, because in stroke treatment, every minute matters. Being recognized by both the American Heart Association and Healthgrades underscores the strength of our program and the outcomes we strive to achieve for every patient.”
The American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® program recognizes hospitals that demonstrate a sustained commitment to following the latest, research-based guidelines for stroke care to improve patient outcomes. Hospitals receiving these awards show they are using proven treatment protocols to support more lives saved, shorter recovery times and better long-term results for patients.
Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance based on patient outcomes, including risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates, to help patients identify high-performing hospitals for specific conditions and procedures. The Five-Star Treatment of Stroke medallion recognizes hospitals with superior outcomes in stroke care and reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish's continued commitment to delivering high-quality treatment for one of the nation's leading causes of death and disability.
Together, these national honors strengthen HCA HealthONE Swedish's standing as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond. As a regional referral center for complex neurological care, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to invest in the people, processes and technology needed to care for patients experiencing some of the most time-sensitive and serious medical emergencies.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment. HCA HealthONE Swedish was the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission and remains a leader in advanced stroke care. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About the American Heart Association and Healthgrades
The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® program helps ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines to improve outcomes in cardiovascular disease and stroke. Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors and hospitals by providing objective information about hospital quality and clinical performance.
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Categories