HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Critical Care

HCA HealthONE Swedish received multiple 2026 Healthgrades honors for critical care, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and #1 in Colorado for Critical Care. The hospital also earned five-star ratings for diabetic emergencies, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure and sepsis, underscoring its strength as a regional destination for advanced critical care, trauma and complex emergency treatment.