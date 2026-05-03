HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Critical Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish received multiple 2026 Healthgrades honors for critical care, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and #1 in Colorado for Critical Care. The hospital also earned five-star ratings for diabetic emergencies, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure and sepsis, underscoring its strength as a regional destination for advanced critical care, trauma and complex emergency treatment.
Englewood, CO, May 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Critical Care
Healthgrades honors HCA HealthONE Swedish with national, state and five-star distinctions for critical care and lifesaving treatment of complex conditions.
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it has received multiple 2026 distinctions from Healthgrades for excellence in critical care, reinforcing its position as one of the top hospitals in the region for patients facing life-threatening illness, traumatic injury and other medically complex conditions.
Among the hospital's recognitions are the America's 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and a ranking as #1 in Colorado for Critical Care.
HCA HealthONE Swedish also received five-star ratings from Healthgrades for treatment of diabetic emergencies, treatment of pulmonary embolism, treatment of respiratory failure and treatment of sepsis. Together, these recognitions reflect the hospital's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, timely and evidence-based care for patients whose conditions require rapid intervention, close monitoring and advanced multidisciplinary support.
“These recognitions speak to the extraordinary expertise of our physicians, nurses and care teams and to the highly coordinated systems that support critically ill patients from the moment they arrive,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. “As a Level I Trauma Center and regional destination for complex care, we are prepared around the clock to care for patients with severe injuries, sepsis, respiratory failure, pulmonary embolism and other serious conditions that demand immediate, specialized treatment.”
Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance based on patient outcomes, including risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates, to help patients identify top-performing hospitals for specific conditions and procedures. Its recognition programs highlight hospitals that demonstrate superior clinical performance and sustained excellence across key service lines, including critical care.
For patients and families, critical care excellence can make a meaningful difference when every second counts. At HCA HealthONE Swedish, that care is supported by advanced ICU capabilities, trauma resources and multidisciplinary teams equipped to manage some of the most serious and complex cases in the region.
These latest honors strengthen HCA HealthONE Swedish's standing as a trusted destination for advanced critical care in Colorado and across the Rocky Mountain region. They also underscore the hospital's broader commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for patients in need of emergency, trauma and intensive medical care.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment. HCA HealthONE Swedish was the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission and remains a leader in advanced stroke care. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, Healthgrades helps consumers find high-quality care and make informed decisions about where to seek treatment.
Each year, Healthgrades evaluates hospitals nationwide based on patient outcomes, including risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates, to recognize top-performing organizations across specialty areas and service lines.
Healthgrades honors HCA HealthONE Swedish with national, state and five-star distinctions for critical care and lifesaving treatment of complex conditions.
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it has received multiple 2026 distinctions from Healthgrades for excellence in critical care, reinforcing its position as one of the top hospitals in the region for patients facing life-threatening illness, traumatic injury and other medically complex conditions.
Among the hospital's recognitions are the America's 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and a ranking as #1 in Colorado for Critical Care.
HCA HealthONE Swedish also received five-star ratings from Healthgrades for treatment of diabetic emergencies, treatment of pulmonary embolism, treatment of respiratory failure and treatment of sepsis. Together, these recognitions reflect the hospital's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, timely and evidence-based care for patients whose conditions require rapid intervention, close monitoring and advanced multidisciplinary support.
“These recognitions speak to the extraordinary expertise of our physicians, nurses and care teams and to the highly coordinated systems that support critically ill patients from the moment they arrive,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. “As a Level I Trauma Center and regional destination for complex care, we are prepared around the clock to care for patients with severe injuries, sepsis, respiratory failure, pulmonary embolism and other serious conditions that demand immediate, specialized treatment.”
Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance based on patient outcomes, including risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates, to help patients identify top-performing hospitals for specific conditions and procedures. Its recognition programs highlight hospitals that demonstrate superior clinical performance and sustained excellence across key service lines, including critical care.
For patients and families, critical care excellence can make a meaningful difference when every second counts. At HCA HealthONE Swedish, that care is supported by advanced ICU capabilities, trauma resources and multidisciplinary teams equipped to manage some of the most serious and complex cases in the region.
These latest honors strengthen HCA HealthONE Swedish's standing as a trusted destination for advanced critical care in Colorado and across the Rocky Mountain region. They also underscore the hospital's broader commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for patients in need of emergency, trauma and intensive medical care.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment. HCA HealthONE Swedish was the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission and remains a leader in advanced stroke care. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, Healthgrades helps consumers find high-quality care and make informed decisions about where to seek treatment.
Each year, Healthgrades evaluates hospitals nationwide based on patient outcomes, including risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates, to recognize top-performing organizations across specialty areas and service lines.
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
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