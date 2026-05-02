Luxury Custom Estate Overlooking Lake Lowell
City of Trees Real Estate offers a rare chance to build a custom 3,600 sq ft luxury estate on a one-acre lot overlooking Lake Lowell at TBD Lewis Lane. The single-level home features 3 beds, 3.5 baths, sweeping lake views, and a gourmet kitchen in a prime Treasure Valley location.
Nampa, ID, May 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a leading real estate team, announces an extraordinary opportunity to build a custom luxury estate overlooking one of Idaho’s most treasured natural landmarks, Lake Lowell, now offered for sale on TBD Lewis Lane in Nampa.
Set on a premier one-acre homesite, this thoughtfully designed residence will embody the elegance of modern mountain living while embracing the beauty of its surroundings. Spanning nearly 3,600 square feet, the single-level floor plan with an expansive bonus room is crafted for both refined entertaining and everyday comfort.
The home will feature three spacious bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and an open-concept design that seamlessly connects living, dining, and gathering spaces.
Architectural details include soaring ceilings, custom window design, and a grand great room positioned to capture sweeping lake and foothill vistas. The gourmet kitchen is planned as the heart of the home, complete with a substantial island, butler’s pantry, and premium finishes, including granite surfaces throughout. The primary suite will offer a private sanctuary with a spa-inspired bath and generous walk-in closet.
Located just minutes from outdoor recreation, the renowned wineries of the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, and the vibrant amenities of downtown Caldwell, this exceptional offering represents a rare blend of luxury, location, and lifestyle in one of the Treasure Valley’s most scenic settings.
Set on a premier one-acre homesite, this thoughtfully designed residence will embody the elegance of modern mountain living while embracing the beauty of its surroundings. Spanning nearly 3,600 square feet, the single-level floor plan with an expansive bonus room is crafted for both refined entertaining and everyday comfort.
The home will feature three spacious bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and an open-concept design that seamlessly connects living, dining, and gathering spaces.
Architectural details include soaring ceilings, custom window design, and a grand great room positioned to capture sweeping lake and foothill vistas. The gourmet kitchen is planned as the heart of the home, complete with a substantial island, butler’s pantry, and premium finishes, including granite surfaces throughout. The primary suite will offer a private sanctuary with a spa-inspired bath and generous walk-in closet.
Located just minutes from outdoor recreation, the renowned wineries of the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, and the vibrant amenities of downtown Caldwell, this exceptional offering represents a rare blend of luxury, location, and lifestyle in one of the Treasure Valley’s most scenic settings.
Contact
City of Trees Real EstateContact
Kara Christian
(208) 314-3919
cityoftreesrealestate.com
Kara Christian
(208) 314-3919
cityoftreesrealestate.com
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