Author Jennifer Hunt Morstein’s New Book, "Ekené," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Young Boy Who is Taken from His Home During Sierra Leone’s Civil War
Recent release “Ekené” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hunt Morstein is a poignant and compelling tale that centers around the titular Ekené, a young teen living in Sierra Leone. When civil war breaks out, he is taken from his village to become a child soldier, and must find a way to escape the conflict and return to his home and family.
Annandale, VA, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hunt Morstein, a retired intelligence officer and an expert in international affairs and counterintelligence, has completed her new book, “Ekené”: a compelling tale that follows a young teen living in Sierra Leone whose life is upended by the civil war as he is forced to leave his home and fight as a child soldier.
“Ekené is a thirteen-year-old boy living in Ketembe Village in Sierra Leone,” writes Morstein. “His life is simple and quiet as he craves to be considered a man and contribute to the important happenings of the village. However, when civil war comes to Sierra Leone, his village is invaded by revolutionaries, and he is swept up into the conflict. Ekené is taken away to be a child soldier and ends up being a forced laborer in a diamond mine. Throughout his journey, he accumulates responsibility for other child soldiers as he seeks a way to return home.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hunt Morstein’s enthralling tale came to be while the author was pursuing her PhD in public policy, during which time she researched the atrocities that were occurring during Sierra Leone’s civil war. Emotionally candid and thought-provoking, “Ekené” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, educating them about the horrors of war while nurturing compassion for those impacted by the conflict.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Ekené" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Ekené is a thirteen-year-old boy living in Ketembe Village in Sierra Leone,” writes Morstein. “His life is simple and quiet as he craves to be considered a man and contribute to the important happenings of the village. However, when civil war comes to Sierra Leone, his village is invaded by revolutionaries, and he is swept up into the conflict. Ekené is taken away to be a child soldier and ends up being a forced laborer in a diamond mine. Throughout his journey, he accumulates responsibility for other child soldiers as he seeks a way to return home.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hunt Morstein’s enthralling tale came to be while the author was pursuing her PhD in public policy, during which time she researched the atrocities that were occurring during Sierra Leone’s civil war. Emotionally candid and thought-provoking, “Ekené” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, educating them about the horrors of war while nurturing compassion for those impacted by the conflict.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Ekené" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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