Author Jennifer Hunt Morstein’s New Book, "Ekené," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Young Boy Who is Taken from His Home During Sierra Leone’s Civil War

Recent release “Ekené” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hunt Morstein is a poignant and compelling tale that centers around the titular Ekené, a young teen living in Sierra Leone. When civil war breaks out, he is taken from his village to become a child soldier, and must find a way to escape the conflict and return to his home and family.