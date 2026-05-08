Author Jack Waggoner’s New Book, "World Courier Service," is a Thrilling Story of Two International Couriers Who Must Reclaim a Stolen Treasure from a Master Thief
Recent release “World Courier Service” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jack Waggoner is a compelling tale that centers around Alex McLean and Jack Bradshaw, whose careers in international courier security are put on the line when a master thief steals a priceless treasure that they must track down and take back.
Decatur, TX, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jack Waggoner, played football, raced cars, and has raised and competed with all sorts of animals, including cutting horses, field trial springer spaniels, and golden retrievers, has completed his new book, “World Courier Service”: a gripping novel that follows two men working as security for a large firm while chasing after a master thief.
“In the high-stakes world of international courier security, Alex McLean and Jack Bradshaw are just two men trying to do their jobs; but when a daring heist robs their company of forty million dollars’ worth of diamonds, they find themselves tangled in a relentless pursuit of the infamous Jed Parsons, a master thief who leaves no trace,” writes Waggoner. “As they chase leads across continents, their day-to-day responsibilities keep throwing roadblocks in their path—lost shipments, corporate espionage, and even a rogue hijacker who nearly takes Alex out.
“With the weight of their careers on the line and time running out, the duo must navigate the chaos of their profession while staying one step ahead of the cunning thief. Every missed clue could mean the diamonds vanish forever, and every moment wasted could cost them their lives.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jack Waggoner’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thriller story brimming with suspense with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and heart-pounding, readers will find themselves swept up in a grand adventure as Alex and Jack attempt to outmaneuver Parsons and reclaim the stolen fortune, or risk facing their ultimate downfall.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "World Courier Service" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“In the high-stakes world of international courier security, Alex McLean and Jack Bradshaw are just two men trying to do their jobs; but when a daring heist robs their company of forty million dollars’ worth of diamonds, they find themselves tangled in a relentless pursuit of the infamous Jed Parsons, a master thief who leaves no trace,” writes Waggoner. “As they chase leads across continents, their day-to-day responsibilities keep throwing roadblocks in their path—lost shipments, corporate espionage, and even a rogue hijacker who nearly takes Alex out.
“With the weight of their careers on the line and time running out, the duo must navigate the chaos of their profession while staying one step ahead of the cunning thief. Every missed clue could mean the diamonds vanish forever, and every moment wasted could cost them their lives.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jack Waggoner’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thriller story brimming with suspense with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and heart-pounding, readers will find themselves swept up in a grand adventure as Alex and Jack attempt to outmaneuver Parsons and reclaim the stolen fortune, or risk facing their ultimate downfall.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "World Courier Service" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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