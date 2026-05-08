Author Jack Waggoner’s New Book, "World Courier Service," is a Thrilling Story of Two International Couriers Who Must Reclaim a Stolen Treasure from a Master Thief

Recent release “World Courier Service” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jack Waggoner is a compelling tale that centers around Alex McLean and Jack Bradshaw, whose careers in international courier security are put on the line when a master thief steals a priceless treasure that they must track down and take back.