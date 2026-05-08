Author Cindy L Simmons’s New Book, "'Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing,'" is a Charming Story That Follows a Family’s Work to Help Nurse a Robin Back to Health

Recent release “'Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing'” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cindy L Simmons is a heartfelt story that follows a young girl named Bella who is surprised when she discovers a dancing hosta plant, only to find a baby robin inside it. With the help of her mother and sisters, she helps the baby robin feel better and reunite with his family.