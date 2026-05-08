Author Cindy L Simmons’s New Book, "'Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing,'" is a Charming Story That Follows a Family’s Work to Help Nurse a Robin Back to Health
Recent release “'Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing'” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cindy L Simmons is a heartfelt story that follows a young girl named Bella who is surprised when she discovers a dancing hosta plant, only to find a baby robin inside it. With the help of her mother and sisters, she helps the baby robin feel better and reunite with his family.
Ypsilanti, MI, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cindy L Simmons has completed her new book, “'Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing'”: a stirring tale that follows a family’s attempts to help an injured baby robin stuck in their hosta plant.
“Little Bella is surprised as she spots the dancing hosta plant,” writes Simmons. “Hosta plants don’t dance! No plants dance! But this one was. It was wiggling and jiggling and dancing all about! Laylah and Tia, her older sisters, are not close by, but Mama is. Bella runs quickly to tell her mama, who is preparing lunch in the kitchen. Mel, their adorable dog, who is every bit as eager and confused as Bella, is running along beside her. None of them know yet how important Bella’s actions are at that moment. They don’t know about the distressed robin family. The excitement, the chores, even the sadness, are all experiences yet to come, as is the pride, warmth, and gratification that comes from one family helping another.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cindy L Simmons’s engaging tale is inspired by true events, and the many distressed animals the author and her children have helped over the years. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring SImmons’s story to life, “‘Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing’” is sure to delight readers of all ages while inspiring a lifelong love of helping animals.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "'Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing'" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Little Bella is surprised as she spots the dancing hosta plant,” writes Simmons. “Hosta plants don’t dance! No plants dance! But this one was. It was wiggling and jiggling and dancing all about! Laylah and Tia, her older sisters, are not close by, but Mama is. Bella runs quickly to tell her mama, who is preparing lunch in the kitchen. Mel, their adorable dog, who is every bit as eager and confused as Bella, is running along beside her. None of them know yet how important Bella’s actions are at that moment. They don’t know about the distressed robin family. The excitement, the chores, even the sadness, are all experiences yet to come, as is the pride, warmth, and gratification that comes from one family helping another.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cindy L Simmons’s engaging tale is inspired by true events, and the many distressed animals the author and her children have helped over the years. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring SImmons’s story to life, “‘Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing’” is sure to delight readers of all ages while inspiring a lifelong love of helping animals.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "'Mama, Mama, The Hosta Is Dancing'" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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