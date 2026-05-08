Authors William A. Fisher, DEd, & Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS’s New Book, “New Wine in New Bottles,” Offers a Critical Diagnosis of the American Public Education System
Recent release “New Wine in New Bottles: Public Schools at the Tipping Point” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors William A. Fisher, DEd, and Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS is an enlightening critique of the American public education system, highlighting how modern public schools have strayed from their foundational mission with proposing a blueprint for their transformation.
Barboursville, WV, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William A. Fisher, DEd, and Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS have completed their new book, “New Wine in New Bottles: Public Schools at the Tipping Point”: a provocative and urgently needed analysis of why America’s public education system is failing and what must be done to restore its purpose and promise.
Author William A. Fisher, DEd is a lifelong educator and scholar with over three decades of experience in teaching, educational leadership, and public policy consulting. Holding degrees in secondary education, US history, librarianship, educational administration, and a doctorate in economics of education, Dr. Fisher’s academic journey spans institutions such as Arizona State College, Northern Arizona University, the University of Washington, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). A US Air Force veteran, his professional career includes K–12 and university-level instruction, administrative leadership, and international consulting work across North America, Europe, and Australia.
Co-author Justin A. Saunders, BS is a chemical engineer turned educator with a unique perspective on both the scientific and human sides of learning. A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, Saunders spent years in mining, energy, research, and environmental engineering before answering a deeper call: teaching. For nearly a decade, he taught in public schools, where he saw firsthand the structural flaws and unrealized potential of the American education system. Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saunders overcame early academic setbacks to become a passionate advocate for educational equity, literacy, and competence.
In “New Wine in New Bottles: Public Schools at the Tipping Point,” author William A. Fisher, DEd, and Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS draw on political philosophy, historical insight and decades of educational research to offer a fearless diagnosis of a system overrun by bureaucracy, misaligned priorities, and outdated organizational models. They argue that public schools, once envisioned as the foundation of a democratic republic, have strayed far from their original mission: to educate all children to become competent, self-governing citizens.
“This book is addressed to parents, teachers, and school board members who wish to improve their local schools,” write the authors. “It will explain the historic mission of US public schools and explain why our schools are now failing in their main mission—the education of all children as equal citizens of the United States. The failure we now observe in our schools is not the fault of school board members, teachers, parents, or children. This failure is largely structural. Too many of our schools are designed to fail to teach the majority of our children. Nevertheless, our schools can successfully educate all children. This book will explain how we can succeed in our primary mission.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, William A. Fisher, DEd, and Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS’s enlightening series is a comprehensive blueprint for transformation, outlining a model K–12 program and higher education curriculum that reenters the role of the teacher, restores dignity to the classroom, and holds the system accountable to the American ideals it was meant to serve. For educators, parents, policymakers, and citizens who refuse to accept mediocrity or moral surrender in schools, “New Wine in New Bottles” is a compelling call to action and a practical vision for what successful, democratic education can and must become.
Readers who wish to experience this influential work can purchase "New Wine in New Bottles: Public Schools at the Tipping Point" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Author William A. Fisher, DEd is a lifelong educator and scholar with over three decades of experience in teaching, educational leadership, and public policy consulting. Holding degrees in secondary education, US history, librarianship, educational administration, and a doctorate in economics of education, Dr. Fisher’s academic journey spans institutions such as Arizona State College, Northern Arizona University, the University of Washington, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). A US Air Force veteran, his professional career includes K–12 and university-level instruction, administrative leadership, and international consulting work across North America, Europe, and Australia.
Co-author Justin A. Saunders, BS is a chemical engineer turned educator with a unique perspective on both the scientific and human sides of learning. A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, Saunders spent years in mining, energy, research, and environmental engineering before answering a deeper call: teaching. For nearly a decade, he taught in public schools, where he saw firsthand the structural flaws and unrealized potential of the American education system. Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saunders overcame early academic setbacks to become a passionate advocate for educational equity, literacy, and competence.
In “New Wine in New Bottles: Public Schools at the Tipping Point,” author William A. Fisher, DEd, and Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS draw on political philosophy, historical insight and decades of educational research to offer a fearless diagnosis of a system overrun by bureaucracy, misaligned priorities, and outdated organizational models. They argue that public schools, once envisioned as the foundation of a democratic republic, have strayed far from their original mission: to educate all children to become competent, self-governing citizens.
“This book is addressed to parents, teachers, and school board members who wish to improve their local schools,” write the authors. “It will explain the historic mission of US public schools and explain why our schools are now failing in their main mission—the education of all children as equal citizens of the United States. The failure we now observe in our schools is not the fault of school board members, teachers, parents, or children. This failure is largely structural. Too many of our schools are designed to fail to teach the majority of our children. Nevertheless, our schools can successfully educate all children. This book will explain how we can succeed in our primary mission.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, William A. Fisher, DEd, and Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS’s enlightening series is a comprehensive blueprint for transformation, outlining a model K–12 program and higher education curriculum that reenters the role of the teacher, restores dignity to the classroom, and holds the system accountable to the American ideals it was meant to serve. For educators, parents, policymakers, and citizens who refuse to accept mediocrity or moral surrender in schools, “New Wine in New Bottles” is a compelling call to action and a practical vision for what successful, democratic education can and must become.
Readers who wish to experience this influential work can purchase "New Wine in New Bottles: Public Schools at the Tipping Point" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
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888-430-7450
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Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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