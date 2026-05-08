Authors William A. Fisher, DEd, & Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS’s New Book, “New Wine in New Bottles,” Offers a Critical Diagnosis of the American Public Education System

Recent release “New Wine in New Bottles: Public Schools at the Tipping Point” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors William A. Fisher, DEd, and Justin A. (Jay) Saunders, BS is an enlightening critique of the American public education system, highlighting how modern public schools have strayed from their foundational mission with proposing a blueprint for their transformation.