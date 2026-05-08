Recent Release "Tears of the Orphan Child" from Gibril Gibba is a Captivating Narrative That Explores the Poignant Experiences of Orphaned Children in an African Society
Mount Vernon, NY, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gibril Gibba has completed a new book, "Tears of the Orphan Child": a compelling work that delves into the emotional scars carried by orphaned children. Author background woven into narrative. "Tears of the Orphan Child" by Gibril Gibba is a powerful depiction of the hardships and challenges faced by an orphaned child as he forges connections with his brother in a vile environment. What readers will discover is a story of resilience, as the protagonist confronts pure hatred, discrimination, and jealousy-fueled by a polygamous marriage-while the dreams of another innocent orphan hang in the balance.
"As a young lawyer and writer, I am passionate about amplifying the voices of the vulnerable and less privileged in our society," said Gibril Gibba. "Through 'Tears of the Orphan Child,' I hope to shine a light on the plight of orphaned children and inspire compassion and understanding."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Gibril Gibba's insightful work provides readers with a thought-provoking exploration of the challenges faced by orphaned children. This impactful narrative is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Tears of the Orphan Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
"As a young lawyer and writer, I am passionate about amplifying the voices of the vulnerable and less privileged in our society," said Gibril Gibba. "Through 'Tears of the Orphan Child,' I hope to shine a light on the plight of orphaned children and inspire compassion and understanding."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Gibril Gibba's insightful work provides readers with a thought-provoking exploration of the challenges faced by orphaned children. This impactful narrative is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Tears of the Orphan Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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