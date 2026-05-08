Gripping New Novel, "Blue Flamingo," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Joyce V Harrison, is a Captivating Exploration of One Man's Search for His Identity
Chicago, IL, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joyce V Harrison has completed a new book, "Blue Flamingo": a compelling story of self-discovery. The author's decades-long career in advertising as a writer and creative director has honed her skills, and her prolific songwriting as a Grammy voting member of the Recording Academy lends a lyrical richness to her prose.
In this novella, when his father dies, twenty-four-year-old Dylan Ryker finds a matchbook his dad had hidden in a drawer. Could it be a clue to the identity of his mystery birth mother? The matchbook, from a bar called the Blue Flamingo, takes him from Chicago to a village in the Florida Panhandle where he goes to work for the owner, Rita Cornwall. He's sure this woman knows something, but she's not telling.
"In my search for answers to where I came from and where my future lies, I found myself in harm's way, threatened by a local troublemaker and warned by a religious fanatic to stay away from his daughter," says Harrison. "But the conflicts led me to the truth, even if it wasn't the one I imagined."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Joyce V Harrison's insightful work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of identity, family, and the power of personal discovery. "Blue Flamingo" is a riveting journey of self-acceptance and growth.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Blue Flamingo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
In this novella, when his father dies, twenty-four-year-old Dylan Ryker finds a matchbook his dad had hidden in a drawer. Could it be a clue to the identity of his mystery birth mother? The matchbook, from a bar called the Blue Flamingo, takes him from Chicago to a village in the Florida Panhandle where he goes to work for the owner, Rita Cornwall. He's sure this woman knows something, but she's not telling.
"In my search for answers to where I came from and where my future lies, I found myself in harm's way, threatened by a local troublemaker and warned by a religious fanatic to stay away from his daughter," says Harrison. "But the conflicts led me to the truth, even if it wasn't the one I imagined."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Joyce V Harrison's insightful work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of identity, family, and the power of personal discovery. "Blue Flamingo" is a riveting journey of self-acceptance and growth.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Blue Flamingo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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