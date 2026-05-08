Recent Release, "Strong Sun Moon," from Page Publishing Author Joan Holly, Follows a Young Heroine Embracing Her Unique Gifts Through Friendship's Power
Santa Rosa, CA, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joan Holly has completed a new book, "Strong Sun Moon," — a charming story about Sunny June Rivers, a small-town farm girl with the special ability to find missing people. Despite being teased for her differences, Sunny joins forces with her friend Eric, who also endures bullying, as they realize their strength lies in facing the world together.
The author, Joan Holly, has spent most of her life in Sonoma County, California, where she finds inspiration in the natural rhythms of the earth. Her spiritually rich storytelling is a reflection of her deep connection to the environment and the power of embracing one's unique gifts.
"Strong Sun Moon" by Joan Holly is an uplifting exploration of the consequences of our actions and the lessons we can learn when we have the courage to be true to ourselves. Readers will be captivated by Sunny's heartwarming journey and the important themes of acceptance, friendship, and the transformative power of embracing our individuality.
"The sharing of knowledge and telling stories is a joy," said author Joan Holly.
Published by Page Publishing, Joan Holly's insightful work provides readers with a delightful and meaningful narrative. Her thoughtful exploration of these timeless themes is sure to inspire and uplift.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Strong Sun Moon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Joan Holly, has spent most of her life in Sonoma County, California, where she finds inspiration in the natural rhythms of the earth. Her spiritually rich storytelling is a reflection of her deep connection to the environment and the power of embracing one's unique gifts.
"Strong Sun Moon" by Joan Holly is an uplifting exploration of the consequences of our actions and the lessons we can learn when we have the courage to be true to ourselves. Readers will be captivated by Sunny's heartwarming journey and the important themes of acceptance, friendship, and the transformative power of embracing our individuality.
"The sharing of knowledge and telling stories is a joy," said author Joan Holly.
Published by Page Publishing, Joan Holly's insightful work provides readers with a delightful and meaningful narrative. Her thoughtful exploration of these timeless themes is sure to inspire and uplift.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Strong Sun Moon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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