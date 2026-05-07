Recent Release, "Dark Sun," from Page Publishing Author Brandon Myer, Invites Readers on an Enthralling Journey Into a Future Beyond the Reaches of Humanity
South Bend, IN, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Myer has completed a new book, "Dark Sun" that follows the task force Orion as they investigate a mysterious transmission from beyond governed space, uncovering a conspiracy far beyond human comprehension. The year is 2069, and nearly all of humanity has abandoned Earth as torrential environmental disasters consume the planet, leaving only a few remaining on their dying celestial body.
Myer's captivating narrative is enriched by his own passion for creative expression and optimistic outlook on life. As an author who finds inspiration in the world around him, he skillfully weaves his personal experiences into the story, offering readers a uniquely reflective and thought-provoking journey.
"Dark Sun" by Brandon Myer is an enthralling work of speculative fiction that delves into the high-stakes consequences of humanity's relationship with the natural world. Readers will be swept away by this mesmerizing tale of discovery, confronting the unknown, and the boundless limits of the human mind.
"As an author, I'm always seeking to uncover new sources of inspiration and share uplifting stories that celebrate the resilience of the human spirit," said author Brandon Myer.
Published by Page Publishing, Brandon Myer's imaginative work invites readers to embark on an unforgettable adventure. This compelling story will captivate fans of thought-provoking science fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Dark Sun" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Myer's captivating narrative is enriched by his own passion for creative expression and optimistic outlook on life. As an author who finds inspiration in the world around him, he skillfully weaves his personal experiences into the story, offering readers a uniquely reflective and thought-provoking journey.
"Dark Sun" by Brandon Myer is an enthralling work of speculative fiction that delves into the high-stakes consequences of humanity's relationship with the natural world. Readers will be swept away by this mesmerizing tale of discovery, confronting the unknown, and the boundless limits of the human mind.
"As an author, I'm always seeking to uncover new sources of inspiration and share uplifting stories that celebrate the resilience of the human spirit," said author Brandon Myer.
Published by Page Publishing, Brandon Myer's imaginative work invites readers to embark on an unforgettable adventure. This compelling story will captivate fans of thought-provoking science fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Dark Sun" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories