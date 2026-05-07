Author Robert "Bob" L. Miller’s New Book, "How Do We Survive Childhood?: A Memoir, 1991," is a Riveting Memoir Describing the Author’s Upbringing and Childhood Adventures
Recent release “How Do We Survive Childhood?: A Memoir, 1991” from Page Publishing author Robert "Bob" L. Miller is a captivating account that follows the author as he reflects upon the moments he experienced as a kid that came to define his childhood. From the common struggles of adolescence to fond family memories, Miller shares a stirring self-portrait of a childhood well lived.
Port Charlotte, FL, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert "Bob" L. Miller, a former Navy corpsman who served one year with the Marines, has completed his new book, “How Do We Survive Childhood?: A Memoir, 1991”: a captivating autobiographical tale that takes readers back in time to experience anecdotes and special moments from the author’s upbringing.
“My book is a short summary of things that we did as kids,” shares Miller. “When I wrote it, it was presented to my dad as a Christmas gift. At that time, we had a Christmas grab bag. It was between Mom, Dad, and all seven of us kids and their spouses. We always told Mom and Dad that they should write a book about our childhood antics. So that year, I had Dad. I thought and thought about what to make him. Then I wrote the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert "Bob" L. Miller’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s walk down memory lane to a simpler time. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “How Do We Survive Childhood?” promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “How Do We Survive Childhood?: A Memoir, 1991” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“My book is a short summary of things that we did as kids,” shares Miller. “When I wrote it, it was presented to my dad as a Christmas gift. At that time, we had a Christmas grab bag. It was between Mom, Dad, and all seven of us kids and their spouses. We always told Mom and Dad that they should write a book about our childhood antics. So that year, I had Dad. I thought and thought about what to make him. Then I wrote the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert "Bob" L. Miller’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s walk down memory lane to a simpler time. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “How Do We Survive Childhood?” promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “How Do We Survive Childhood?: A Memoir, 1991” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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