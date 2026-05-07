Author Robert "Bob" L. Miller’s New Book, "How Do We Survive Childhood?: A Memoir, 1991," is a Riveting Memoir Describing the Author’s Upbringing and Childhood Adventures

Recent release “How Do We Survive Childhood?: A Memoir, 1991” from Page Publishing author Robert "Bob" L. Miller is a captivating account that follows the author as he reflects upon the moments he experienced as a kid that came to define his childhood. From the common struggles of adolescence to fond family memories, Miller shares a stirring self-portrait of a childhood well lived.