HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge Awards Four Student Volunteer with Its 2026 Future Careers Student Scholarship
Denver, CO, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In its seventh year, HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge awarded $5000 in scholarships to student volunteers based on academic excellence, community involvement and a deep commitment to pursuing a career in healthcare. This year, five volunteers were recently honored during a ceremony at HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge.
"John Penn, Director of Volunteer Services, has created a unique program that provides our student volunteers with an excellent opportunity to learn the depth and breadth of healthcare careers,” said Eric Evans, CEO of HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge. “Through his guidance, mentorship and observation programs, our student volunteers have an even greater understanding of what it truly means to be an exceptional healthcare provider. HCA Health ONE Sky Ridge is a very special place and we are proud to support such a world-class program such as this.”
Class of 2026 Award Recipients
Riley Gray, Graduating from Arapahoe High School and Headed to Hope College
Riley was not only a patient of our HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge International Center for Hip Preservation, but she volunteers with patients having the same procedure. About her experience, Riley says, “I am excited by work that requires me to always learn, adapt and solve complex problems efficiently. At the same time, I want to be someone who brings empathy into those high-pressure situations, someone who can connect with patients during the most difficult moments of their lives. Being able to observe and participate in this environment gave me a much clearer understanding of what it means to work in emergency medicine and it has motivated me to continue pursuing this path in the future.” She is currently earning her CNA certification, will move on to EMT and ultimately work in an Emergency Department.
Ihita Kataru, Graduating from Rock Canyon High and Attending St. Louis University
One of the highlights of Ihita’s experience were clinical observations with Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Akhil Reddy. Ihita said, “I am pursuing neurosurgery or cardiology, two fields that demand the highest levels of technical precision. But I am equally driven by something the textbooks do not teach: the knowledge of what it feels like to be a frightened patient. That interest extends to serving rural communities where a large percentage of Coloradans deal with chronic conditions. Helping to redesign access, building telemedicine pipelines, and advocating for mobile outreach programs that bring a high level of specialty care directly into communities that need it most.”
Lena Opala, Graduating from Rock Canyon High and Headed to the University of Florida
“While I was initially unsure of the path I wanted to follow, I became more interested in anesthesiology. I believe my attention to detail as well as communication and decision-making skills would allow me to succeed in this role. I know I want a career that allows me to work closely with others, while continuing to grow throughout my life. I want patients to feel valued and supported, and whatever specialty I decide upon, I hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of those I serve,” says Lena. Lena had the opportunity to shadow with our Chair of Anesthesiology Dr. Jean Waddle and that very much impacted her decision.
Zoya Raizada, Graduating from Rock Canyon High and Attending the University of Colorado, Boulder
Here is what Zoya says about her experience in their Anatomic Pathology Lab, “I envision a career in medicine centered around creating technologies that can improve patient outcomes and make care more affordable and accessible. During my career in medicine, I plan to improve early disease detection through better point-of-care diagnostics. I would like to create portable blood-analysis devices that use biosensors and microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technology to detect disease markers directly at the bedside. That kind of technology could allow healthcare systems to diagnose patients faster and start treatment sooner.” Lena spent more than 200 hours volunteering in the Lab and received her phlebotomy certification while at HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge.
Jesminda Richmond Graduating from Douglas County High School and Attending the University of Colorado – Denver
During her time at Sky Ridge, Jesminda volunteered in Respiratory Therapy, Ultrasound and Mom/Baby. She says, “I picture my future career in healthcare spent in pediatrics, and working with kids in some way. I want to work with kids because I have spent my entire life taking care of my little sisters from the time they were babies to their teenage years. Working on the Mom & Baby floor has shown me that I want to watch them grow and care for their development along the way. I want to be the pediatrician that families rely on whether it is for annual checkups or more serious meetings.”
"John Penn, Director of Volunteer Services, has created a unique program that provides our student volunteers with an excellent opportunity to learn the depth and breadth of healthcare careers,” said Eric Evans, CEO of HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge. “Through his guidance, mentorship and observation programs, our student volunteers have an even greater understanding of what it truly means to be an exceptional healthcare provider. HCA Health ONE Sky Ridge is a very special place and we are proud to support such a world-class program such as this.”
Class of 2026 Award Recipients
Riley Gray, Graduating from Arapahoe High School and Headed to Hope College
Riley was not only a patient of our HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge International Center for Hip Preservation, but she volunteers with patients having the same procedure. About her experience, Riley says, “I am excited by work that requires me to always learn, adapt and solve complex problems efficiently. At the same time, I want to be someone who brings empathy into those high-pressure situations, someone who can connect with patients during the most difficult moments of their lives. Being able to observe and participate in this environment gave me a much clearer understanding of what it means to work in emergency medicine and it has motivated me to continue pursuing this path in the future.” She is currently earning her CNA certification, will move on to EMT and ultimately work in an Emergency Department.
Ihita Kataru, Graduating from Rock Canyon High and Attending St. Louis University
One of the highlights of Ihita’s experience were clinical observations with Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Akhil Reddy. Ihita said, “I am pursuing neurosurgery or cardiology, two fields that demand the highest levels of technical precision. But I am equally driven by something the textbooks do not teach: the knowledge of what it feels like to be a frightened patient. That interest extends to serving rural communities where a large percentage of Coloradans deal with chronic conditions. Helping to redesign access, building telemedicine pipelines, and advocating for mobile outreach programs that bring a high level of specialty care directly into communities that need it most.”
Lena Opala, Graduating from Rock Canyon High and Headed to the University of Florida
“While I was initially unsure of the path I wanted to follow, I became more interested in anesthesiology. I believe my attention to detail as well as communication and decision-making skills would allow me to succeed in this role. I know I want a career that allows me to work closely with others, while continuing to grow throughout my life. I want patients to feel valued and supported, and whatever specialty I decide upon, I hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of those I serve,” says Lena. Lena had the opportunity to shadow with our Chair of Anesthesiology Dr. Jean Waddle and that very much impacted her decision.
Zoya Raizada, Graduating from Rock Canyon High and Attending the University of Colorado, Boulder
Here is what Zoya says about her experience in their Anatomic Pathology Lab, “I envision a career in medicine centered around creating technologies that can improve patient outcomes and make care more affordable and accessible. During my career in medicine, I plan to improve early disease detection through better point-of-care diagnostics. I would like to create portable blood-analysis devices that use biosensors and microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technology to detect disease markers directly at the bedside. That kind of technology could allow healthcare systems to diagnose patients faster and start treatment sooner.” Lena spent more than 200 hours volunteering in the Lab and received her phlebotomy certification while at HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge.
Jesminda Richmond Graduating from Douglas County High School and Attending the University of Colorado – Denver
During her time at Sky Ridge, Jesminda volunteered in Respiratory Therapy, Ultrasound and Mom/Baby. She says, “I picture my future career in healthcare spent in pediatrics, and working with kids in some way. I want to work with kids because I have spent my entire life taking care of my little sisters from the time they were babies to their teenage years. Working on the Mom & Baby floor has shown me that I want to watch them grow and care for their development along the way. I want to be the pediatrician that families rely on whether it is for annual checkups or more serious meetings.”
Contact
HCA Healthcare Continental DivisionContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
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