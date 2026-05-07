Author Erich Simon’s New Book, "The Day Jesus Came," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Encounter with an Extraterrestrial He Later Identifies as Jesus Christ
Recent release “The Day Jesus Came” from Page Publishing author Erich Simon is a captivating tale that follows a man whose extraterrestrial encounter is later discovered to be a meeting with Jesus Christ himself. Quickly discovering a fatal mistake he made during this encounter, the man finds himself turned against all of God’s creation as he uncovers divine truths meant to be hidden from mankind.
Palmyra, PA, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Erich Simon, who holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Foster Business School and worked as the founding director of marketing for the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, has completed his new book, “The Day Jesus Came”: a riveting story of one man’s meeting with Jesus Christ that marks him forever, leading him on a war against all of God’s creation.
“This is the eclectic true story about a man who encountered an extraterrestrial in the year 2013,” writes Simon. “In his quest to understand the otherworldly experience, he embarked on an incredible journey. He discovered that he possessed visual capabilities that exceeded those of any other human. And he discovered that the extraterrestrial he encountered was Jesus Christ.
“The unwitting victim of circumstance, the man found himself at war with all of heaven. After five years of preternatural investigation, he uncovered the reason why and the tragic and terrible mistake he made on the day Jesus came. Resigned to his fate, the man turned his eyes loose on the world of God and cracked Creation from A to Z. All of God’s secrets—the truth of the soul, how God attached a soul to a physical world life-form, the purpose of life, how God creates life, the reason for suffering and evil, the answers to every question—became known to this one man.
“After years of living in terror of having God press the brand of the second Judas upon his head, the man finally decided to give God’s secrets to the created human race—the particulars not revealed in the Bible, the things God never shared with Jesus, the truth behind everything that human beings need to know to understand that the game of creation is for real and it is for keeps. And it is the most dangerous game ever conceived.”
Published by Page Publishing, Erich Simon’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this gripping tale, weaving a story of divine truths that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Day Jesus Came” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is the eclectic true story about a man who encountered an extraterrestrial in the year 2013,” writes Simon. “In his quest to understand the otherworldly experience, he embarked on an incredible journey. He discovered that he possessed visual capabilities that exceeded those of any other human. And he discovered that the extraterrestrial he encountered was Jesus Christ.
“The unwitting victim of circumstance, the man found himself at war with all of heaven. After five years of preternatural investigation, he uncovered the reason why and the tragic and terrible mistake he made on the day Jesus came. Resigned to his fate, the man turned his eyes loose on the world of God and cracked Creation from A to Z. All of God’s secrets—the truth of the soul, how God attached a soul to a physical world life-form, the purpose of life, how God creates life, the reason for suffering and evil, the answers to every question—became known to this one man.
“After years of living in terror of having God press the brand of the second Judas upon his head, the man finally decided to give God’s secrets to the created human race—the particulars not revealed in the Bible, the things God never shared with Jesus, the truth behind everything that human beings need to know to understand that the game of creation is for real and it is for keeps. And it is the most dangerous game ever conceived.”
Published by Page Publishing, Erich Simon’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this gripping tale, weaving a story of divine truths that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Day Jesus Came” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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