Author Erich Simon’s New Book, "The Day Jesus Came," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Encounter with an Extraterrestrial He Later Identifies as Jesus Christ

Recent release “The Day Jesus Came” from Page Publishing author Erich Simon is a captivating tale that follows a man whose extraterrestrial encounter is later discovered to be a meeting with Jesus Christ himself. Quickly discovering a fatal mistake he made during this encounter, the man finds himself turned against all of God’s creation as he uncovers divine truths meant to be hidden from mankind.