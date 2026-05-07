Recent Release, "A Child Called Home: Volume 1," from Page Publishing Author Ernest Maine, Offers a Raw, Unflinching Portrait of Survival in the Foster Care System
New London, CT, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ernest Maine has completed a new book, "A Child Called Home: Volume 1" that pulls readers into the early years of a boy learning to navigate a world where safety is never guaranteed and love is never promised. When Ryan is placed in state care, childhood transforms from a time of innocence into a battlefield for survival. He learns to adapt, to shrink, to disappear, and eventually, to fight back—developing resilience and self-reliance that will shape the man he becomes.
Ernest Maine is a writer, veteran, psychology student, and survivor who learned early that home is not always a place but something we build within ourselves. Removed from his parents at a young age and raised in the foster care system, he grew up navigating abandonment, instability, and the ache of wanting to belong. Rather than allowing this past to harden him, he transformed it into purpose, channeling his lived experience into a narrative that speaks to millions who feel forgotten by the world.
"A Child Called Home: Volume 1" by Ernest Maine explores the unseen reality of children growing up in the system while unveiling themes of identity in the making, trauma, and the long journey toward healing. Through loneliness, confusion, and an unspoken longing for family, young Ryan's story becomes a testament to human resilience. This volume sets the foundation for a life marked by both wounds and strength, opening a doorway to where self-discovery and true belonging will ultimately unfold.
"I wrote this book to give voice to the parts of childhood most people never talk about," said author Ernest Maine. "If you've felt broken or forgotten, I want you to know that healing is not only possible—it's generational. Pain becomes power when it's shared."
Published by Page Publishing, Ernest Maine's unforgettable work offers solace and understanding to trauma survivors while educating readers about the realities of foster care. This testament to the human spirit demonstrates that our wounds need not define us—they can transform us.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "A Child Called Home: Volume 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Ernest Maine is a writer, veteran, psychology student, and survivor who learned early that home is not always a place but something we build within ourselves. Removed from his parents at a young age and raised in the foster care system, he grew up navigating abandonment, instability, and the ache of wanting to belong. Rather than allowing this past to harden him, he transformed it into purpose, channeling his lived experience into a narrative that speaks to millions who feel forgotten by the world.
"A Child Called Home: Volume 1" by Ernest Maine explores the unseen reality of children growing up in the system while unveiling themes of identity in the making, trauma, and the long journey toward healing. Through loneliness, confusion, and an unspoken longing for family, young Ryan's story becomes a testament to human resilience. This volume sets the foundation for a life marked by both wounds and strength, opening a doorway to where self-discovery and true belonging will ultimately unfold.
"I wrote this book to give voice to the parts of childhood most people never talk about," said author Ernest Maine. "If you've felt broken or forgotten, I want you to know that healing is not only possible—it's generational. Pain becomes power when it's shared."
Published by Page Publishing, Ernest Maine's unforgettable work offers solace and understanding to trauma survivors while educating readers about the realities of foster care. This testament to the human spirit demonstrates that our wounds need not define us—they can transform us.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "A Child Called Home: Volume 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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