Recent Release, "The Jumper," from Page Publishing Author Barbara Albrecht, is a Charming Tale That Will Capture the Hearts of Young Readers
Sun City, AZ, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Albrecht has completed a new book, "The Jumper" — a heartfelt story that humanizes Guapo, a solitary and feared cactus. Follow Guapo on his momentous trek from hardship in the vast desert to a new world at the botanical gardens where he finds a family. There, Guapo discovers that he doesn't have to be afraid of who he is. He learns that each family member is unique because of the beauty they bring to the world.
Author Barbara Albrecht lives in the American southwest and has a master's degree. She writes for fun and got the idea to write The Jumper when encountering a jumping cholla cactus. Barb recently read the story to her only grandchild, and he liked it — so far, that is her greatest accomplishment.
"The Jumper by Barbara Albrecht is an uplifting and delightful children's book that reminds us that families come in all shapes and sizes because they are individually different," said author Barbara Albrecht.
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Albrecht's sweet work will captivate young readers. This charming book is sure to become a family favorite.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Jumper" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Barbara Albrecht lives in the American southwest and has a master's degree. She writes for fun and got the idea to write The Jumper when encountering a jumping cholla cactus. Barb recently read the story to her only grandchild, and he liked it — so far, that is her greatest accomplishment.
"The Jumper by Barbara Albrecht is an uplifting and delightful children's book that reminds us that families come in all shapes and sizes because they are individually different," said author Barbara Albrecht.
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Albrecht's sweet work will captivate young readers. This charming book is sure to become a family favorite.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Jumper" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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