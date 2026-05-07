Recent Release, "The Sword of Fortune," from Page Publishing Author Michael Matre, is a Captivating Tale of Love, Mystery, and Hidden Treasure
Fairfield, OH, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Matre has completed a new book, "The Sword of Fortune" — a spellbinding story of a young couple, Sir Michael and Pamela, who discover an ancient sword that may lead them to a treasure trove of untold riches. However, a ruthless pair of thieves, Karl and Trudy, are also after the treasure, setting the stage for a thrilling game of cat and mouse.
The author, Michael Matre, is an accomplished writer with a background in journalism, broadcasting, and playwriting. His previous works, including Why I Never Had Kids, A Spider in the Tub, and Lighthouse, have been well-received by readers. In "The Sword of Fortune," Matre weaves together themes of love, loyalty, and the pursuit of fortune, creating an emotionally resonant narrative that will captivate readers.
"As a writer, I much prefer the novel art form to the play because it allows me to go anywhere and do anything with the story without being limited to the physical confines of the stage," said author Michael Matre. "The novel is a wonderfully flexible creative art form that works very well in tandem with the writer and his or her readers."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Matre's thrilling work will transport readers on an unforgettable journey filled with suspense, intrigue, and the power of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "The Sword of Fortune" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Michael Matre, is an accomplished writer with a background in journalism, broadcasting, and playwriting. His previous works, including Why I Never Had Kids, A Spider in the Tub, and Lighthouse, have been well-received by readers. In "The Sword of Fortune," Matre weaves together themes of love, loyalty, and the pursuit of fortune, creating an emotionally resonant narrative that will captivate readers.
"As a writer, I much prefer the novel art form to the play because it allows me to go anywhere and do anything with the story without being limited to the physical confines of the stage," said author Michael Matre. "The novel is a wonderfully flexible creative art form that works very well in tandem with the writer and his or her readers."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Matre's thrilling work will transport readers on an unforgettable journey filled with suspense, intrigue, and the power of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "The Sword of Fortune" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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