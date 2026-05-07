Author Charles Bellon’s New Book, "God Forgives, Courts Don't," is a Self-Help Guide That Offers Practical Advice for Achieving Post-Conviction Justice
Recent release “God Forgives, Courts Don't: The Self-Help Guide to Obtaining Post-Conviction Relief in the Courts” from Page Publishing author Charles Bellon is an enlightening self-help legal guide that is designed for pro se litigants to understand and navigate the American legal system and the process of obtaining post-conviction relief.
New York, NY, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles Bellon, a loving husband and licensed paralegal, has completed his new book, “God Forgives, Courts Don't: The Self-Help Guide to Obtaining Post-Conviction Relief in the Courts”: a comprehensive and straight-forward legal companion designed for individuals seeking justice after conviction without being bogged down by legal jargon.
“Allegedly, there’s countless self-help law books which 'supposedly' help pro se litigants grapple a better understanding of the law and how to litigate accordingly. 'Allegedly so’,” writes Bellon. “But there’s none like this. One way to describe this illustrious portrait is an exception to the rule, but nothing but the rule. In other words, it’s human, and this essential element has broken the rules and does nothing but apply the rules simply. It’s fashion can be described as concise, effective, and famously plain. What makes this book different? First, it’s not boring. Hence, it’s not congested with jargon, and you don’t need a Tylenol to read it. Secondly, it talks to you and, undeniably, acts as you in assisting you. Simply put, it treats you as a person, and not a subject. Thus, adherence to its elementary approach protects 'you.'
“Indeed, this companion of yours correctly navigates you through the politics of prisons, which have generated a false filing period. In other words, it identifies the correct statute and pinpoints the exact times you have to file 'your' federal habeas corpus petition. Missteps in this regard can be dire. Although this book gears the state federal habeas corpus statute, the reality within, it’s all about obtaining collateral relief, which is the certain object once one is convicted. From this preview, it provides a concise but helpful law dictionary, Amendments One through Fourteen of the United States Constitution, and approximately 100 cases where people like yourself have obtained relief. And yet, such priceless information can amount to awash if one does not know how to utilize case law and articulate themselves in the courts. Relax, you’re covered! By a physical and vivid demonstration, this rocket of a tool provides examples of different styles and ways to research, develop, and present claims effectively. Indeed, it provides detailed, tightly niche scenarios that makes reasonable sense. The conclusion, if it’s not already, is, this book will become the pro se litigant’s best friend.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Bellon’s engaging guide doesn’t just explain the law but shows readers how to wield it, offering examples and practical advice to empower those seeking to appeal their convictions. Based on his wide knowledge of the law as well as the author’s own experiences of helping others fight their convictions, “God Forgives, Courts Don’t” will inform without overwhelming, instruct without being condescending, and equip readers with the tools they need to advocate for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “God Forgives, Courts Don't: The Self-Help Guide to Obtaining Post-Conviction Relief in the Courts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“Allegedly, there’s countless self-help law books which 'supposedly' help pro se litigants grapple a better understanding of the law and how to litigate accordingly. 'Allegedly so’,” writes Bellon. “But there’s none like this. One way to describe this illustrious portrait is an exception to the rule, but nothing but the rule. In other words, it’s human, and this essential element has broken the rules and does nothing but apply the rules simply. It’s fashion can be described as concise, effective, and famously plain. What makes this book different? First, it’s not boring. Hence, it’s not congested with jargon, and you don’t need a Tylenol to read it. Secondly, it talks to you and, undeniably, acts as you in assisting you. Simply put, it treats you as a person, and not a subject. Thus, adherence to its elementary approach protects 'you.'
“Indeed, this companion of yours correctly navigates you through the politics of prisons, which have generated a false filing period. In other words, it identifies the correct statute and pinpoints the exact times you have to file 'your' federal habeas corpus petition. Missteps in this regard can be dire. Although this book gears the state federal habeas corpus statute, the reality within, it’s all about obtaining collateral relief, which is the certain object once one is convicted. From this preview, it provides a concise but helpful law dictionary, Amendments One through Fourteen of the United States Constitution, and approximately 100 cases where people like yourself have obtained relief. And yet, such priceless information can amount to awash if one does not know how to utilize case law and articulate themselves in the courts. Relax, you’re covered! By a physical and vivid demonstration, this rocket of a tool provides examples of different styles and ways to research, develop, and present claims effectively. Indeed, it provides detailed, tightly niche scenarios that makes reasonable sense. The conclusion, if it’s not already, is, this book will become the pro se litigant’s best friend.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Bellon’s engaging guide doesn’t just explain the law but shows readers how to wield it, offering examples and practical advice to empower those seeking to appeal their convictions. Based on his wide knowledge of the law as well as the author’s own experiences of helping others fight their convictions, “God Forgives, Courts Don’t” will inform without overwhelming, instruct without being condescending, and equip readers with the tools they need to advocate for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “God Forgives, Courts Don't: The Self-Help Guide to Obtaining Post-Conviction Relief in the Courts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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