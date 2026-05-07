Author Charles Bellon’s New Book, "God Forgives, Courts Don't," is a Self-Help Guide That Offers Practical Advice for Achieving Post-Conviction Justice

Recent release “God Forgives, Courts Don't: The Self-Help Guide to Obtaining Post-Conviction Relief in the Courts” from Page Publishing author Charles Bellon is an enlightening self-help legal guide that is designed for pro se litigants to understand and navigate the American legal system and the process of obtaining post-conviction relief.