Long Island Duo Van Montana Releases Debut Album "Mirror Man" on May 1
HS "Dynamic Duo" Award Winners Reunite Across Two Remarkable Careers to Release Debut Album
New York, NY, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Van Montana, the duo formed by lifelong best friends Evan Alcazar and Trevor Anton, released their 14-song debut studio album "Mirror Man" on May 1, 2026. Three singles are already live across all streaming platforms: "Adrenaline," "Red Hair Dye," and "Save Me." Together, they've already amassed thousands of organic streams with zero paid marketing or label backing.
"Mirror Man" is an emotional rollercoaster of a record that refuses easy categorization. It moves fluidly between hook-driven pop, indie textures, and stripped-back ballads. "Adrenaline" delivers a high-energy hook that grabs on first listen, while "Save Me" sits at the other end of the spectrum: a Lewis Capaldi-caliber heartbreak ballad built for late-night drives and quiet reflection. The result is a record that sounds and feels like a true studio album from start to finish. Jon Bellion, the fellow Long Island native and genre-defying songwriter behind some of the most ambitious records of the last decade, has long been a hero of the duo. After Evan got a chance to meet Bellion in person, the encounter became the catalyst that pushed Van Montana to finally finish the album and put it into the world.
The backstory is as compelling as the music. Evan and Trevor met back in 4th grade and have been best friends for the 19 years since. By the time they got to Half Hollow Hills High School West, Evan was already a serious musician having been selected to SCMEA for singing, playing multiple instruments, and was the leader of the marching band and jazz band. Trevor, meanwhile, was a multisport athlete who captained one of Long Island's most successful varsity football teams. Despite the different lanes, the two were inseparable, and their classmates voted them "Dynamic Duo" before graduation, a title that turned out to be prophetic.
Life after high school pulled them in dramatically different directions. Evan built a career at a fintech firm in Manhattan while continuing to write, sing, play, and produce music in every spare hour. Trevor took a far less conventional path. He now leads expeditions for National Geographic chartered trips across the globe. But no matter where the world took them, the two never stopped writing together.
On "Mirror Man," Evan serves as the lead vocalist and the engine behind the hooks, melodies, and production. Trevor is the driving force of the album's lyrics and storytelling.
"We always said we'd make the album," the duo shared. "This is us finally doing it, and it's just the beginning."
This spring, with Trevor back home in New York, the pair locked in and completed "Mirror Man," a record they've been building towards for nearly two decades.
Stream The Singles: https://linktr.ee/vanmontana
Follow Van Montana:
Instagram: @itsvanmontana
TikTok: @vanmontanamusic
"Mirror Man Album Release: May 1, 2026
"Mirror Man" is an emotional rollercoaster of a record that refuses easy categorization. It moves fluidly between hook-driven pop, indie textures, and stripped-back ballads. "Adrenaline" delivers a high-energy hook that grabs on first listen, while "Save Me" sits at the other end of the spectrum: a Lewis Capaldi-caliber heartbreak ballad built for late-night drives and quiet reflection. The result is a record that sounds and feels like a true studio album from start to finish. Jon Bellion, the fellow Long Island native and genre-defying songwriter behind some of the most ambitious records of the last decade, has long been a hero of the duo. After Evan got a chance to meet Bellion in person, the encounter became the catalyst that pushed Van Montana to finally finish the album and put it into the world.
The backstory is as compelling as the music. Evan and Trevor met back in 4th grade and have been best friends for the 19 years since. By the time they got to Half Hollow Hills High School West, Evan was already a serious musician having been selected to SCMEA for singing, playing multiple instruments, and was the leader of the marching band and jazz band. Trevor, meanwhile, was a multisport athlete who captained one of Long Island's most successful varsity football teams. Despite the different lanes, the two were inseparable, and their classmates voted them "Dynamic Duo" before graduation, a title that turned out to be prophetic.
Life after high school pulled them in dramatically different directions. Evan built a career at a fintech firm in Manhattan while continuing to write, sing, play, and produce music in every spare hour. Trevor took a far less conventional path. He now leads expeditions for National Geographic chartered trips across the globe. But no matter where the world took them, the two never stopped writing together.
On "Mirror Man," Evan serves as the lead vocalist and the engine behind the hooks, melodies, and production. Trevor is the driving force of the album's lyrics and storytelling.
"We always said we'd make the album," the duo shared. "This is us finally doing it, and it's just the beginning."
This spring, with Trevor back home in New York, the pair locked in and completed "Mirror Man," a record they've been building towards for nearly two decades.
Stream The Singles: https://linktr.ee/vanmontana
Follow Van Montana:
Instagram: @itsvanmontana
TikTok: @vanmontanamusic
"Mirror Man Album Release: May 1, 2026
Contact
Van MontanaContact
Michael Alcazar
516-761-1449
linktr.ee/vanmontana
Michael Alcazar
516-761-1449
linktr.ee/vanmontana
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