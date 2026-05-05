Vodia Announces Vodia PBX V70 Webinar - May 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT

This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation.