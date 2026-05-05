Vodia Announces Vodia PBX V70 Webinar - May 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT
This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation.
Boston, MA, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce it will host a webinar about the newest version of its industry-standard PBX, V70, on May 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT.
This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation.
Webinar Details
Date: May 14, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. EDT
Why Attend?
V70 features snapshots and centralized remote provisioning for reduced operational risk, alongside custom dashboards, emergency alerts, Jitsi Meet, and WhatsApp Business integration. The V70 webinar will be a deep dive into the most feature-rich, flexible, robust, and secure version of the Vodia cloud phone system:
Admin interface
Call capacity
Cross-tenant presence and BLF sharing
Custom dashboards
Emergency alerts
External presence sharing
Inbound and outbound AI agents
Snapshots
Skills-based routing
Multiple supported operating systems
Registration
https://web.vodia.com/webinar/pbx-v70
Contact
sales@vodia.com
+1 (617) 861-3490
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation.
Webinar Details
Date: May 14, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. EDT
Why Attend?
V70 features snapshots and centralized remote provisioning for reduced operational risk, alongside custom dashboards, emergency alerts, Jitsi Meet, and WhatsApp Business integration. The V70 webinar will be a deep dive into the most feature-rich, flexible, robust, and secure version of the Vodia cloud phone system:
Admin interface
Call capacity
Cross-tenant presence and BLF sharing
Custom dashboards
Emergency alerts
External presence sharing
Inbound and outbound AI agents
Snapshots
Skills-based routing
Multiple supported operating systems
Registration
https://web.vodia.com/webinar/pbx-v70
Contact
sales@vodia.com
+1 (617) 861-3490
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Contact
VodiaContact
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490
vodia.com
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490
vodia.com
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