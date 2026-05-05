Movanze™ Wins Multiple 2026 Awards – Recognized as a Leading Candidate for “Best Joint Support Supplement” in Europe
Movanze™, a premium joint and muscle support supplement developed in Scandinavia, has been awarded two major industry recognitions in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading contender for the best joint support supplement in both Norway and Europe.
Oslo, Norway, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Movanze™ has received the following awards:
1) “Best Joint Support Supplement of the Year, Norway 2026” from Global Brands Magazine
2) “Joint Supplement of the Year 2026 – Europe” from EU Business News through the Scandinavian Business Awards 2026
These accolades highlight Movanze™’s growing reputation for innovation, formulation quality, and science-aligned development in the competitive joint health category.
Independent Recognition Based on Research and Performance
The Global Brand Awards 2026 evaluated more than 18,000 companies globally through an independent external research process. Movanze™ was selected based on criteria including:
• Innovation and formulation quality
• Customer experience and branding
• Market performance in Norway
Similarly, the Scandinavian Business Awards 2026, now in its seventh year, recognizes organizations across Europe that demonstrate measurable impact, innovation, and leadership. Winners are selected through a merit-based evaluation process conducted by independent research teams and publicly available data.
A Science-Aligned Approach to Joint Support
Movanze™ is designed as a comprehensive, daily supplement targeting joint comfort, mobility, and musculoskeletal function. The formulation combines seven carefully selected ingredients, including:
• The patented botanical complex Rhuleave-K® (turmeric, Boswellia serrata, and black sesame oil)
• Collagen type II for structural joint support
• Manganese and vitamin D for EU-authorised musculoskeletal functions
The product is delivered in an oil-based softgel format to support ingredient stability and bioavailability.
This formulation-driven approach positions Movanze™ as a strong candidate for consumers searching for the best joint support supplement backed by ingredient synergy and scientific rationale.
Clinically Investigated Ingredients and EU-Recognised Functions
Movanze™ builds on ingredients studied in relation to musculoskeletal health:
• Vitamin D contributes to normal muscle function and maintenance of bones³
• Manganese supports connective tissue formation and protects against oxidative stress³
• Boswellia serrata has a long history of traditional use and is associated with joint comfort and mobility¹²
In line with EFSA “On-Hold” provisions, certain botanical ingredients may be referenced for their potential supportive role in joint and musculoskeletal health.
Developed and Manufactured in Norway
Movanze™ is developed in collaboration with leading Scandinavian supplement experts and manufactured in Norway under strict quality standards. The production partner has:
• Over 30 years of experience
• More than 1,500 product launches
• Certifications aligned with GMP, HACCP, and international quality systems
This ensures consistency, safety, and transparency—key factors in evaluating the best joint support supplement on the market.
Designed for Active Adults Seeking Mobility and Comfort
The product is tailored for adults - particularly those aged 50+ - who want to maintain:
• Joint flexibility and mobility
• Muscle comfort in daily activity
• Long-term musculoskeletal health
With a simple dosage of two capsules daily, Movanze™ is designed for ease of use and long-term adherence.
Strengthening Its Position as a Category Leader
With multiple awards in 2026 - including recognitions across healthcare, wellness, and business sectors - Movanze™ continues to build credibility as a premium, formulation-led supplement.
These latest achievements reinforce its positioning as one of the most compelling options for consumers seeking the best joint support supplement in Norway and across Europe.
About Movanze™
Movanze™ is a premium joint and muscle support supplement offered by Nordics Co AS, part of the Nordic Nutrition Group. Developed using a combination of botanical ingredients, structural proteins, and essential micronutrients, Movanze™ represents a science-aligned approach to everyday mobility and joint health.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
References
1. Global Brand Awards 2026 – Awards methodology, evaluation criteria, and official announcement of winners. Awarded “Best Joint Support Supplement of the Year”. Retrieved on May 4, 2026, from https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/award-winners-2026/?id=459&cat_id=30203
2. Scandinavian Business Awards 2026 – Awards process, nomination criteria, and winner selection methodology. Awarded “Joint Supplement of the Year 2026 – Europe”. Retrieved on May 4, 2026, from https://www.eubusinessnews.com/winners/movanze/
3. Product formulation and technical documentation, Movanze™ ingredient specification and composition data.
4. Rhuleave-K® ingredient dossier and supplier-provided research summaries on turmeric (Curcuma longa), Boswellia serrata, and sesame oil interactions.
5. European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) – authorised health claims for vitamin D and manganese related to musculoskeletal function.
6. EU Register of Nutrition and Health Claims, Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006.
1) “Best Joint Support Supplement of the Year, Norway 2026” from Global Brands Magazine
2) “Joint Supplement of the Year 2026 – Europe” from EU Business News through the Scandinavian Business Awards 2026
These accolades highlight Movanze™’s growing reputation for innovation, formulation quality, and science-aligned development in the competitive joint health category.
Independent Recognition Based on Research and Performance
The Global Brand Awards 2026 evaluated more than 18,000 companies globally through an independent external research process. Movanze™ was selected based on criteria including:
• Innovation and formulation quality
• Customer experience and branding
• Market performance in Norway
Similarly, the Scandinavian Business Awards 2026, now in its seventh year, recognizes organizations across Europe that demonstrate measurable impact, innovation, and leadership. Winners are selected through a merit-based evaluation process conducted by independent research teams and publicly available data.
A Science-Aligned Approach to Joint Support
Movanze™ is designed as a comprehensive, daily supplement targeting joint comfort, mobility, and musculoskeletal function. The formulation combines seven carefully selected ingredients, including:
• The patented botanical complex Rhuleave-K® (turmeric, Boswellia serrata, and black sesame oil)
• Collagen type II for structural joint support
• Manganese and vitamin D for EU-authorised musculoskeletal functions
The product is delivered in an oil-based softgel format to support ingredient stability and bioavailability.
This formulation-driven approach positions Movanze™ as a strong candidate for consumers searching for the best joint support supplement backed by ingredient synergy and scientific rationale.
Clinically Investigated Ingredients and EU-Recognised Functions
Movanze™ builds on ingredients studied in relation to musculoskeletal health:
• Vitamin D contributes to normal muscle function and maintenance of bones³
• Manganese supports connective tissue formation and protects against oxidative stress³
• Boswellia serrata has a long history of traditional use and is associated with joint comfort and mobility¹²
In line with EFSA “On-Hold” provisions, certain botanical ingredients may be referenced for their potential supportive role in joint and musculoskeletal health.
Developed and Manufactured in Norway
Movanze™ is developed in collaboration with leading Scandinavian supplement experts and manufactured in Norway under strict quality standards. The production partner has:
• Over 30 years of experience
• More than 1,500 product launches
• Certifications aligned with GMP, HACCP, and international quality systems
This ensures consistency, safety, and transparency—key factors in evaluating the best joint support supplement on the market.
Designed for Active Adults Seeking Mobility and Comfort
The product is tailored for adults - particularly those aged 50+ - who want to maintain:
• Joint flexibility and mobility
• Muscle comfort in daily activity
• Long-term musculoskeletal health
With a simple dosage of two capsules daily, Movanze™ is designed for ease of use and long-term adherence.
Strengthening Its Position as a Category Leader
With multiple awards in 2026 - including recognitions across healthcare, wellness, and business sectors - Movanze™ continues to build credibility as a premium, formulation-led supplement.
These latest achievements reinforce its positioning as one of the most compelling options for consumers seeking the best joint support supplement in Norway and across Europe.
About Movanze™
Movanze™ is a premium joint and muscle support supplement offered by Nordics Co AS, part of the Nordic Nutrition Group. Developed using a combination of botanical ingredients, structural proteins, and essential micronutrients, Movanze™ represents a science-aligned approach to everyday mobility and joint health.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
References
1. Global Brand Awards 2026 – Awards methodology, evaluation criteria, and official announcement of winners. Awarded “Best Joint Support Supplement of the Year”. Retrieved on May 4, 2026, from https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/award-winners-2026/?id=459&cat_id=30203
2. Scandinavian Business Awards 2026 – Awards process, nomination criteria, and winner selection methodology. Awarded “Joint Supplement of the Year 2026 – Europe”. Retrieved on May 4, 2026, from https://www.eubusinessnews.com/winners/movanze/
3. Product formulation and technical documentation, Movanze™ ingredient specification and composition data.
4. Rhuleave-K® ingredient dossier and supplier-provided research summaries on turmeric (Curcuma longa), Boswellia serrata, and sesame oil interactions.
5. European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) – authorised health claims for vitamin D and manganese related to musculoskeletal function.
6. EU Register of Nutrition and Health Claims, Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006.
Contact
Nordics Co ASContact
Nicolai Edgar Andersen, CMO
+4722690000
nordics.co
Nicolai Edgar Andersen, CMO
+4722690000
nordics.co
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