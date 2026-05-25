Asterio.ai Launches New Prebid Adapter Aligned with Prebid.org’s Transition to TypeScript
Asterio.ai has released a new Prebid adapter aligned with Prebid.org’s transition to TypeScript. The adapter is officially approved and available on the Prebid website, ensuring seamless integration, improved performance, and compliance with the latest standards for programmatic advertising.
New York, NY, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Asterio.ai today announced the release of its new Prebid adapter, fully aligned with Prebid.org’s ongoing transition to TypeScript. The adapter has successfully passed the official approval process and is now publicly available on the Prebid website, marking a milestone in Asterio white-label SSP solution.
As Prebid.org continues evolving its technology stack to TypeScript to improve code quality, maintainability, and developer experience, Asterio.ai has proactively adapted its infrastructure to meet these new standards. The newly issued adapter ensures seamless compatibility with the latest Prebid framework while delivering enhanced reliability and performance for publishers and demand partners.
“Our team moved quickly to align with Prebid’s TypeScript transition because we see it as a step to grow our AdTech ecosystem,” said Tanya Anoykina, Product Lead at Asterio.ai. “This adapter not only meets the new technical requirements but also improves efficiency and ease of integration for our SSP clients.”
Key Benefits of the New Adapter:
TypeScript-native implementation for improved stability and maintainability
Full compliance with Prebid.org standards and approval process
Optimized performance for faster auction execution
Seamless integration for publishers
The adapter is now officially listed and accessible via the Prebid.org site, enabling partners to integrate inventory quickly and efficiently.
For more information or integration support, please contact https://asterio.ai/white-label-ssp or visit the Prebid.org adapter directory.
As Prebid.org continues evolving its technology stack to TypeScript to improve code quality, maintainability, and developer experience, Asterio.ai has proactively adapted its infrastructure to meet these new standards. The newly issued adapter ensures seamless compatibility with the latest Prebid framework while delivering enhanced reliability and performance for publishers and demand partners.
“Our team moved quickly to align with Prebid’s TypeScript transition because we see it as a step to grow our AdTech ecosystem,” said Tanya Anoykina, Product Lead at Asterio.ai. “This adapter not only meets the new technical requirements but also improves efficiency and ease of integration for our SSP clients.”
Key Benefits of the New Adapter:
TypeScript-native implementation for improved stability and maintainability
Full compliance with Prebid.org standards and approval process
Optimized performance for faster auction execution
Seamless integration for publishers
The adapter is now officially listed and accessible via the Prebid.org site, enabling partners to integrate inventory quickly and efficiently.
For more information or integration support, please contact https://asterio.ai/white-label-ssp or visit the Prebid.org adapter directory.
Contact
AsteriosoftContact
Tanya Anoykina
+38268224906
https://asterio.ai
Tanya Anoykina
+38268224906
https://asterio.ai
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