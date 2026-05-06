Loveforce International Releases Anna Hamilton’s “Lowlife”
On Friday, May 8, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton entitled “Lowlife.”
Santa Clarita, CA, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 8, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by Anna Hamilton. It is entitled “Lowlife.”
Anna Hamilton’s new single “Lowlife” is about people who are false friends and all around crappy human beings. It uses an electric guitar, bass and drum kit as a jazzy-Folk instrumental backdrop and upbeat melody to a song about people who lie, scam and spend other people’s money to get drunk and have a good time.
“It was written for a surfer pal of mine, we always made plans but he never showed up. Goodtime Charlie was a local contractor an great tipper. He owned a Victorian house where people would hang out,” said Hamilton. “He had lot’s of lowlife friends,” she concluded.
Musically, Anna ‘s song “Lowlife” is an interesting blending of the Jazz and Folk genres. Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas Lyrically, it is a biting satire and accurate description of the selfish, hedonistic lifestyles of a certain lowlife personality I have met people that fit Anna’s description and I am sure that many others have as well.” He Continued.”
Anna Hamilton’s “Lowlife” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Anna Hamilton’s new single “Lowlife” is about people who are false friends and all around crappy human beings. It uses an electric guitar, bass and drum kit as a jazzy-Folk instrumental backdrop and upbeat melody to a song about people who lie, scam and spend other people’s money to get drunk and have a good time.
“It was written for a surfer pal of mine, we always made plans but he never showed up. Goodtime Charlie was a local contractor an great tipper. He owned a Victorian house where people would hang out,” said Hamilton. “He had lot’s of lowlife friends,” she concluded.
Musically, Anna ‘s song “Lowlife” is an interesting blending of the Jazz and Folk genres. Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas Lyrically, it is a biting satire and accurate description of the selfish, hedonistic lifestyles of a certain lowlife personality I have met people that fit Anna’s description and I am sure that many others have as well.” He Continued.”
Anna Hamilton’s “Lowlife” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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