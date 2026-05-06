Dr. Hannah Cabré Appointed Assistant Professor and Director of the Aging, Gynecology, and Endocrinology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical
Baton Rouge, LA, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hannah Cabré as an Assistant Professor, effective May 1. Dr. Cabré, an emerging leader in the field of nutrition, aging and women’s health, will lead the newly established Aging, Gynecology, and Endocrinology Laboratory, after having trained as a postdoctoral fellow at the Center since May 2023 under mentors including Dr. Eric Ravussin and Dr. Leanne Redman.
Dr. Cabré’s research focuses on the role of female sex hormones across the lifespan in shaping nutrition, health and performance, with a particular interest in sex differences during aging. Her current work aims to evaluate the importance of skeletal muscle maintenance for long-term health, especially during the menopause transition, and to determine how lifestyle interventions can mitigate adverse age-related changes in body composition and health span.
Dr. Cabré joins the faculty after completing her postdoctoral training at Pennington Biomedical, where she was recognized as Outstanding Postdoctoral Researcher in 2024 – an honor highlighting her significant contributions to research and mentorship.
“Dr. Cabré represents the next generation of scientific leaders advancing our understanding of women’s health and aging, specifically helping to address the critical gaps in how sex-specific biology influences health outcomes,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “While here at Pennington Biomedical, she has been mentored by some of the best scientists in the field, and we are pleased to retain her as she joins our faculty.”
Dr. Cabré earned her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from University of Georgia in 2017, her Master of Science in Sports Nutrition and Exercise Physiology in 2019, and a doctorate in Human Movement Science from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2023.
“I'm honored to join the exemplary faculty at Pennington Biomedical and to contribute to innovative research aimed at optimizing nutrition interventions and improving health across the lifespan," Dr. Cabre said.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 550 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized, state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Dr. Cabré’s research focuses on the role of female sex hormones across the lifespan in shaping nutrition, health and performance, with a particular interest in sex differences during aging. Her current work aims to evaluate the importance of skeletal muscle maintenance for long-term health, especially during the menopause transition, and to determine how lifestyle interventions can mitigate adverse age-related changes in body composition and health span.
Dr. Cabré joins the faculty after completing her postdoctoral training at Pennington Biomedical, where she was recognized as Outstanding Postdoctoral Researcher in 2024 – an honor highlighting her significant contributions to research and mentorship.
“Dr. Cabré represents the next generation of scientific leaders advancing our understanding of women’s health and aging, specifically helping to address the critical gaps in how sex-specific biology influences health outcomes,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “While here at Pennington Biomedical, she has been mentored by some of the best scientists in the field, and we are pleased to retain her as she joins our faculty.”
Dr. Cabré earned her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from University of Georgia in 2017, her Master of Science in Sports Nutrition and Exercise Physiology in 2019, and a doctorate in Human Movement Science from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2023.
“I'm honored to join the exemplary faculty at Pennington Biomedical and to contribute to innovative research aimed at optimizing nutrition interventions and improving health across the lifespan," Dr. Cabre said.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 550 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized, state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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