Author Tom Woodward’s New Book "The Omega Syndrome" is a Compelling Mystery Surrounding a Series of Viruses from the Past Being Brought to the Future to Destroy Humanity

Recent release “The Omega Syndrome” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tom Woodward is a gripping novel that centers around a mysterious airliner carrying comatose passengers which lands at a Marine Corps Air Station. After this discovery, one man finds himself as the only one who can stop a dangerous threat to all of mankind, the titular Omega Syndrome.