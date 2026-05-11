Author Tom Woodward’s New Book "The Omega Syndrome" is a Compelling Mystery Surrounding a Series of Viruses from the Past Being Brought to the Future to Destroy Humanity
Recent release “The Omega Syndrome” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tom Woodward is a gripping novel that centers around a mysterious airliner carrying comatose passengers which lands at a Marine Corps Air Station. After this discovery, one man finds himself as the only one who can stop a dangerous threat to all of mankind, the titular Omega Syndrome.
Maquoketa, IA, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tom Woodward, a former English teacher from California who now resides in Iowa, has completed his new book, “The Omega Syndrome”: a stirring novel that centers around one man’s quest to save humanity from a dangerous plot that would result in billions of deaths worldwide.
“At 3:00 a.m., a mysterious airliner appears off the coast of Southern California; it has no identifying markings whatsoever,” writes Woodward. “It is forced to land at the Marine Corps Air Station at Miramar, where Marines discover twelve comatose people on board. Each has an odd attachment on the left arm. They are not dead, but it is difficult to understand how they are alive. This discovery sets in motion a series of events to stop the world in the future from dying off from viruses brought from the past. Only one man can stop what he began: the death of billions of people, known in its time as ‘the Omega Syndrome’.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tom Woodward’s enthralling saga will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats with each shocking twist and turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Omega Syndrome” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Omega Syndrome” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“At 3:00 a.m., a mysterious airliner appears off the coast of Southern California; it has no identifying markings whatsoever,” writes Woodward. “It is forced to land at the Marine Corps Air Station at Miramar, where Marines discover twelve comatose people on board. Each has an odd attachment on the left arm. They are not dead, but it is difficult to understand how they are alive. This discovery sets in motion a series of events to stop the world in the future from dying off from viruses brought from the past. Only one man can stop what he began: the death of billions of people, known in its time as ‘the Omega Syndrome’.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tom Woodward’s enthralling saga will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats with each shocking twist and turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Omega Syndrome” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Omega Syndrome” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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