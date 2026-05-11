Author James E. Pope’s New Book, "The Journey to Forever After," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Couple’s Trials and Triumphs During the Mid-Twentieth Century

Recent release “The Journey to Forever After” from Newman Springs Publishing author James E. Pope is a stirring account that centers around a young couple over the course of sixteen years as they face heartaches and tests of their faith. Deeply moving and emotionally candid, “The Journey to Forever After” is a heartfelt tale of love and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.