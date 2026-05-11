Author Calliope Creed’s New Book, "Epicurean Nights," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Small-Town Georgia Girl as She Embarks on a Life Changing Vacation to Miami
Recent release “Epicurean Nights” from Newman Springs Publishing author Calliope Creed is a stirring tale that follows Carrington Carmichael, a small-town girl who wins a free getaway to Miami. Eager for some adventure, Carrington soon discovers her trip to be exactly what she needed as she begins to not only grow as a person and experience new things, but meets the man of her dreams.
New York, NY, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Calliope Creed, a loving wife and mother, as well as a home cook and baker and a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, has completed her new book, “Epicurean Nights”: a captivating story of a young woman who wins a life-changing vacation to Miami, where she finds not only new adventures but a thrilling romance.
“As a small-town Georgia girl, Carrington Carmichael has had her fair share of challenges and setbacks,” writes Creed. “When she won a local radio station’s giveaway for tickets to the grand opening of a new restaurant and nightclub in Miami, her much-needed vacation couldn’t have come at a better time. Little did she know, her fun getaway to Miami would turn into a dreamy whirlwind of culinary adventures, as well as challenges that would alter the course of her life. Meeting Cormac Spence allowed her to open her mind and heart to new opportunities that led to career and personal growth. A chance meeting with a famous celebrity chef wasn’t on her list of vacation must-dos, yet through mere fate, her world was changed forever.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Calliope Creed’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating journey as Carrington finds herself amidst the beauty and nightlife of Miami. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Epicurean Nights” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Epicurean Nights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“As a small-town Georgia girl, Carrington Carmichael has had her fair share of challenges and setbacks,” writes Creed. “When she won a local radio station’s giveaway for tickets to the grand opening of a new restaurant and nightclub in Miami, her much-needed vacation couldn’t have come at a better time. Little did she know, her fun getaway to Miami would turn into a dreamy whirlwind of culinary adventures, as well as challenges that would alter the course of her life. Meeting Cormac Spence allowed her to open her mind and heart to new opportunities that led to career and personal growth. A chance meeting with a famous celebrity chef wasn’t on her list of vacation must-dos, yet through mere fate, her world was changed forever.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Calliope Creed’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating journey as Carrington finds herself amidst the beauty and nightlife of Miami. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Epicurean Nights” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Epicurean Nights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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