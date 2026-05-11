Author Calliope Creed’s New Book, "Epicurean Nights," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Small-Town Georgia Girl as She Embarks on a Life Changing Vacation to Miami

Recent release “Epicurean Nights” from Newman Springs Publishing author Calliope Creed is a stirring tale that follows Carrington Carmichael, a small-town girl who wins a free getaway to Miami. Eager for some adventure, Carrington soon discovers her trip to be exactly what she needed as she begins to not only grow as a person and experience new things, but meets the man of her dreams.