Digital Engineering for Defense Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense Acquisition, Engineering, and Technology Leaders to Convene in Washington D.C., June 24-25.
Washington, DC, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s Digital Engineering for Defense Summit fosters active dialogue on advancing digital engineering strategies across defense systems to enhance interoperability, accelerate development timelines, and improve lifecycle management. The Summit will explore how model-based systems engineering (MBSE), digital twins, data integration, and agile development frameworks can strengthen system design, enable rapid capability delivery, and maintain operational superiority in an increasingly complex threat environment.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Rosie Bauer
(Acting) Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Data, Engineering, and Software
· James Amato, SES
Executive Technical Director/ Deputy to the Commander, US Army Test and Evaluation Command
· Jason Thomas
Director of Systems Engineering, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition
· Steve Brooks
Chief Engineer, Air Dominance Architectures, AFLCMC
· Kyle Hurst
Deputy Chief Engineer, Architecture and Systems Engineering, AFLCMC
· Michael Heaphy
Director, Defense Standardization Program Office, SE&A
COL Jeffrey Poquette, USA
Project Manager, MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft, CPE Aviation
· Col Ian Slazinik, PhD, USAF
Director, STAT COE, DIICE & HS COBP, Air Force Institute of Technology
· Col Robert Enrico, USSF
Space Systems Integration Office (SSIO), Space Systems Command
· Robert Larino
Director, Policy and Workforce, SE&A
· Jennifer Swanson, SES (Ret)
Vice President, Digital & Next-Gen Solutions, Cypress International; Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Data, Engineering, and Software
· And many more!
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit:
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Rosie Bauer
(Acting) Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Data, Engineering, and Software
· James Amato, SES
Executive Technical Director/ Deputy to the Commander, US Army Test and Evaluation Command
· Jason Thomas
Director of Systems Engineering, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition
· Steve Brooks
Chief Engineer, Air Dominance Architectures, AFLCMC
· Kyle Hurst
Deputy Chief Engineer, Architecture and Systems Engineering, AFLCMC
· Michael Heaphy
Director, Defense Standardization Program Office, SE&A
COL Jeffrey Poquette, USA
Project Manager, MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft, CPE Aviation
· Col Ian Slazinik, PhD, USAF
Director, STAT COE, DIICE & HS COBP, Air Force Institute of Technology
· Col Robert Enrico, USSF
Space Systems Integration Office (SSIO), Space Systems Command
· Robert Larino
Director, Policy and Workforce, SE&A
· Jennifer Swanson, SES (Ret)
Vice President, Digital & Next-Gen Solutions, Cypress International; Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Data, Engineering, and Software
· And many more!
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit:
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
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