Author David Arlaud’s New Book, "Silver Winged Moccasins," Follows a Native American Chief Who is Gifted a Very Special Pair of Shoes in Heaven That Help Him Become a Her

Recent release “Silver Winged Moccasins” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Arlaud is a captivating story that follows a Native American chief who finds himself taken to heaven, where he is gifted a pair of winged moccasins. But when he spies a mountain cat terrorizing his former village below, the chief accidentally slays the cat with the help of his new shoes.