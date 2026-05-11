Author David Arlaud’s New Book, "Silver Winged Moccasins," Follows a Native American Chief Who is Gifted a Very Special Pair of Shoes in Heaven That Help Him Become a Her
Recent release “Silver Winged Moccasins” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Arlaud is a captivating story that follows a Native American chief who finds himself taken to heaven, where he is gifted a pair of winged moccasins. But when he spies a mountain cat terrorizing his former village below, the chief accidentally slays the cat with the help of his new shoes.
Brantley, AL, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Arlaud has completed his new book, “Silver Winged Moccasins”: a riveting fable that follows a Native American chief who is transported to heaven but longs to help defend the village he left behind from a dangerous mountain cat.
“Wonderment of this world || Step into the innocence of childhood— || Where imagination blooms, and every small moment holds magic,” writes Arlaud. “From the soft touch of a caterpillar crawling on a fingertip || To the endless sky above, || This book celebrates the simple wonders all around us.
“A gentle story for children to read and share, || Rooted in nature, love, and the beauty of seeing the world with fresh eyes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Arlaud’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the chief’s journey through heaven and his eagerness to protect those he once knew while living on Earth. With vibrant artwork to help bring Arlaud’s story to life, “Silver Winged Moccasins” weaves a beautiful and heartfelt story that is sure to invite readers to revisit this delightful fable over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Silver Winged Moccasins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Wonderment of this world || Step into the innocence of childhood— || Where imagination blooms, and every small moment holds magic,” writes Arlaud. “From the soft touch of a caterpillar crawling on a fingertip || To the endless sky above, || This book celebrates the simple wonders all around us.
“A gentle story for children to read and share, || Rooted in nature, love, and the beauty of seeing the world with fresh eyes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Arlaud’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the chief’s journey through heaven and his eagerness to protect those he once knew while living on Earth. With vibrant artwork to help bring Arlaud’s story to life, “Silver Winged Moccasins” weaves a beautiful and heartfelt story that is sure to invite readers to revisit this delightful fable over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Silver Winged Moccasins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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