Author C. R. Thurman’s New Book, "My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement," is a Poignant Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Life and Family History
Recent release “My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. R. Thurman is a stirring personal account that chronicles the trials and triumphs the author has faced. Written primarily for his children and grandchildren, Thurman’s anecdotes will transport readers to a simpler time as they witness the author’s journey through life.
Dallas, TX, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C. R. Thurman, a poet and songwriter, has completed his new book, “My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement”: a compelling account that documents the author’s life story and his family’s history, exploring the struggles and successes he endured that defined him.
“This book has been written for my kids and grandchildren,” shares Thurman. “In today’s world, our history is forgotten. Our families have gotten so busy that our past and where we came from is gone. Some names have been omitted or altered for privacy reasons. Some stories have been condensed for space. Some stories have been mentioned but not embellished for self-protection. Some stories have been slightly altered for publication and integrity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C. R. Thurman’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers as the author weaves a deeply personal and stirring tapestry of his life. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement” will not only resonate with readers but also inspire them to share their own stories for future generations.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This book has been written for my kids and grandchildren,” shares Thurman. “In today’s world, our history is forgotten. Our families have gotten so busy that our past and where we came from is gone. Some names have been omitted or altered for privacy reasons. Some stories have been condensed for space. Some stories have been mentioned but not embellished for self-protection. Some stories have been slightly altered for publication and integrity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C. R. Thurman’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers as the author weaves a deeply personal and stirring tapestry of his life. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement” will not only resonate with readers but also inspire them to share their own stories for future generations.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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