Author C. R. Thurman’s New Book, "My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement," is a Poignant Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Life and Family History

Recent release “My Story of Pain, Joy, Love, Loss, and Excitement” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. R. Thurman is a stirring personal account that chronicles the trials and triumphs the author has faced. Written primarily for his children and grandchildren, Thurman’s anecdotes will transport readers to a simpler time as they witness the author’s journey through life.