New Title, "Life with Logan," from Author A.H. Sullivan, Chronicles a Heartwarming Journey of Love, Growth, and Unexpected Challenges for Both Parents and Their Children
New York, NY, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A.H. Sullivan has completed a new book, "Life with Logan": The Worst First Day — a heartfelt story of a young boy living the life he never got to live. The author weaves a captivating story that takes readers on a realistic journey of a student tackling the new challenges of going to school.
Drawn from the author's own experiences, "Life with Logan" by A.H. Sullivan is a testament to the power of unwavering love and faith in a family he knows well. Readers will be deeply moved as they follow Logan’s path, as he discovers strength that can be found even in the darkest of times.
"As an author, my goal is to share Logan's story in a way that inspires others facing similar challenges," said author A.H. Sullivan. "Through his life, we can learn the true meaning of resilience, faith, and the unbreakable bond of family."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A.H. Sullivan's insightful work provides a poignant exploration of the human experience. This impactful book will leave a lasting impression on both parents and children alike, reminding them of the profound joy and wisdom that can be found in the most unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring and emotional work can purchase "Life with Logan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawn from the author's own experiences, "Life with Logan" by A.H. Sullivan is a testament to the power of unwavering love and faith in a family he knows well. Readers will be deeply moved as they follow Logan’s path, as he discovers strength that can be found even in the darkest of times.
"As an author, my goal is to share Logan's story in a way that inspires others facing similar challenges," said author A.H. Sullivan. "Through his life, we can learn the true meaning of resilience, faith, and the unbreakable bond of family."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A.H. Sullivan's insightful work provides a poignant exploration of the human experience. This impactful book will leave a lasting impression on both parents and children alike, reminding them of the profound joy and wisdom that can be found in the most unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring and emotional work can purchase "Life with Logan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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