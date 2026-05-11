Recent Release, "The Ford Spy," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Jerold H. Cort, is a Gripping Tale of Intrigue During a Tumultuous Period in European History
Indio, CA, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jerold H. Cort has completed a new book, "The Ford Spy" that follows the story of Frank, an executive who accepts a post with Ford in Europe in 1936, with the simple request to "keep your eyes open." That charge soon takes a deadly turn when Frank is forced to kill a German in self-defense, drawing the wrath of the SS and a relentless team of assassins. Forced deeper into the world of espionage, Frank narrowly escapes war-torn Europe in 1940.
After the war, he returns to a continent where the Third Reich has fallen but the Soviet Union looms large. The assignments grow more perilous, and when he discovers that a high official in U.S. intelligence is a Soviet spy, the stage is set for a final confrontation.
Said author Jerold H. Cort, "As I crafted 'The Ford Spy,' I sought to create a narrative that would captivate readers with its thrilling twists and turns, while also exploring the complex moral dilemmas faced by those caught up in the web of international intrigue."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerold H. Cort's compelling work provides an illuminating glimpse into a pivotal era in European history. This mesmerizing tale will leave readers eagerly turning the pages.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Ford Spy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
After the war, he returns to a continent where the Third Reich has fallen but the Soviet Union looms large. The assignments grow more perilous, and when he discovers that a high official in U.S. intelligence is a Soviet spy, the stage is set for a final confrontation.
Said author Jerold H. Cort, "As I crafted 'The Ford Spy,' I sought to create a narrative that would captivate readers with its thrilling twists and turns, while also exploring the complex moral dilemmas faced by those caught up in the web of international intrigue."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerold H. Cort's compelling work provides an illuminating glimpse into a pivotal era in European history. This mesmerizing tale will leave readers eagerly turning the pages.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Ford Spy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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