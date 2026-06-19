Marketing Gabriel Launches Artificial Intelligence Services for Companies in Portugal
Marketing Gabriel has announced the launch of a new portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and consulting, focused on the practical implementation of AI solutions for companies and businesses across the Iberian market.
Braga, Portugal, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marketing Gabriel has announced the launch of a new portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and consulting, focused on the practical implementation of AI solutions for companies and businesses across the Iberian market.
As AI adoption continues to grow rapidly across multiple industries, many organizations still face challenges in transitioning from theoretical understanding to real-world application.
The new AI services have been specifically designed to address this gap, enabling the operational integration of Artificial Intelligence into business processes.
Gabriel Cunha, AI Consultant at the company, commented:
“Most companies are beginning to recognize the potential of Artificial Intelligence, but there is still a significant gap between understanding the technology and applying it in everyday operations. Our goal is to structure, implement, and adapt AI solutions to the real context of each business.”
Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Businesses
The implementation of AI solutions is tailored to the digital maturity of each organization.
Marketing Gabriel follows a gradual adoption model designed to deliver tangible results at every stage, whether through increased efficiency, cost reduction, productivity gains, or improvements in operational quality.
Beyond strategic objectives, the company identifies priority areas where AI can generate immediate impact, including automation, intelligent agents, and internal process optimization.
A strong focus is also placed on scalability, ensuring that new models, agents, and automation workflows can be integrated without requiring companies to restart from scratch.
Core Services
Strategic AI Consulting
- Digital maturity assessment and identification of AI opportunities
- Definition of technology roadmaps aligned with business objectives
- Selection of appropriate technologies, models, and architectures
Intelligent Automation Systems
- Development of AI agents and assistants for operational tasks
- Automation of repetitive processes (RPA + AI)
- Reduction of operational costs and increased internal efficiency
Intelligent Workflow Development
- Design of workflows combining AI, data, and business rules
- Integration with CRM, ERP, internal platforms, and productivity tools
- Continuous monitoring and optimization of automated processes
Generative AI Integration in Business Processes
- Implementation of models for text generation, analysis, synthesis, and decision support
- Creation of specialized agents for marketing, sales, HR, and customer support
- Customization of models to match company-specific context and language
AI-Driven Internal Process Structuring
- Business process reengineering with intelligent automation
- Data normalization and pipeline creation for efficient AI usage
- Definition of governance, security, and best practices
Predictive and Analytical Models
- Development of intelligent dashboards and decision-support systems
- Forecasting models for sales, churn, demand, risk, and performance
- Advanced analytics to identify patterns, opportunities, and inefficiencies
Focus on Practical Application and Results
Marketing Gabriel’s AI division is built around a practical, results-driven approach, ensuring that technology directly contributes to business efficiency and growth.
Key benefits include:
- Increased operational efficiency
- Reduction of repetitive manual tasks
- Scalable internal processes with less effort
- Improved decision-making quality
- Creation of competitive advantage
- Accelerated business growth through intelligent automation
A Natural Evolution of the Company
With over 16 years of experience in digital strategy and process optimization, Marketing Gabriel is entering a new phase in its trajectory, where applied Artificial Intelligence becomes a central pillar of its offering.
This expansion represents a natural evolution of the company and reinforces its role as a strategic partner in digital transformation, aligned with the technological demands shaping today’s market.
More than simply adding new services, this initiative expands the company’s ability to generate efficiency, innovation, and growth for the businesses it supports.
Availability and Contact
Companies interested in learning more about Marketing Gabriel’s Artificial Intelligence services or requesting an initial assessment can do so through the following contacts:
Marketing & IA Gabriel Agency
Rua de Eiriz nº 315, Braga
Av. 24 de Julho, 1º andar, Lisboa
R. de Azevedo Coutinho 39, Porto
Web: https://www.gabrielcunha.com/agencia-inteligencia-artificial/
As AI adoption continues to grow rapidly across multiple industries, many organizations still face challenges in transitioning from theoretical understanding to real-world application.
The new AI services have been specifically designed to address this gap, enabling the operational integration of Artificial Intelligence into business processes.
Gabriel Cunha, AI Consultant at the company, commented:
“Most companies are beginning to recognize the potential of Artificial Intelligence, but there is still a significant gap between understanding the technology and applying it in everyday operations. Our goal is to structure, implement, and adapt AI solutions to the real context of each business.”
Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Businesses
The implementation of AI solutions is tailored to the digital maturity of each organization.
Marketing Gabriel follows a gradual adoption model designed to deliver tangible results at every stage, whether through increased efficiency, cost reduction, productivity gains, or improvements in operational quality.
Beyond strategic objectives, the company identifies priority areas where AI can generate immediate impact, including automation, intelligent agents, and internal process optimization.
A strong focus is also placed on scalability, ensuring that new models, agents, and automation workflows can be integrated without requiring companies to restart from scratch.
Core Services
Strategic AI Consulting
- Digital maturity assessment and identification of AI opportunities
- Definition of technology roadmaps aligned with business objectives
- Selection of appropriate technologies, models, and architectures
Intelligent Automation Systems
- Development of AI agents and assistants for operational tasks
- Automation of repetitive processes (RPA + AI)
- Reduction of operational costs and increased internal efficiency
Intelligent Workflow Development
- Design of workflows combining AI, data, and business rules
- Integration with CRM, ERP, internal platforms, and productivity tools
- Continuous monitoring and optimization of automated processes
Generative AI Integration in Business Processes
- Implementation of models for text generation, analysis, synthesis, and decision support
- Creation of specialized agents for marketing, sales, HR, and customer support
- Customization of models to match company-specific context and language
AI-Driven Internal Process Structuring
- Business process reengineering with intelligent automation
- Data normalization and pipeline creation for efficient AI usage
- Definition of governance, security, and best practices
Predictive and Analytical Models
- Development of intelligent dashboards and decision-support systems
- Forecasting models for sales, churn, demand, risk, and performance
- Advanced analytics to identify patterns, opportunities, and inefficiencies
Focus on Practical Application and Results
Marketing Gabriel’s AI division is built around a practical, results-driven approach, ensuring that technology directly contributes to business efficiency and growth.
Key benefits include:
- Increased operational efficiency
- Reduction of repetitive manual tasks
- Scalable internal processes with less effort
- Improved decision-making quality
- Creation of competitive advantage
- Accelerated business growth through intelligent automation
A Natural Evolution of the Company
With over 16 years of experience in digital strategy and process optimization, Marketing Gabriel is entering a new phase in its trajectory, where applied Artificial Intelligence becomes a central pillar of its offering.
This expansion represents a natural evolution of the company and reinforces its role as a strategic partner in digital transformation, aligned with the technological demands shaping today’s market.
More than simply adding new services, this initiative expands the company’s ability to generate efficiency, innovation, and growth for the businesses it supports.
Availability and Contact
Companies interested in learning more about Marketing Gabriel’s Artificial Intelligence services or requesting an initial assessment can do so through the following contacts:
Marketing & IA Gabriel Agency
Rua de Eiriz nº 315, Braga
Av. 24 de Julho, 1º andar, Lisboa
R. de Azevedo Coutinho 39, Porto
Web: https://www.gabrielcunha.com/agencia-inteligencia-artificial/
Contact
Marketing GabrielContact
Gabriel Cunha
351933819186
https://www.gabrielcunha.com
Gabriel Cunha
351933819186
https://www.gabrielcunha.com
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