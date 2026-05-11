Recent Release, "Why Do I Have to Go to Greece?" from Newman Springs Publishing Author Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Explores a Young Girl's Journey of Cultural Discovery
Schenectady, NY, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lainie Damaskos-Christou has completed a new book, "Why Do I Have to Go to Greece?" that follows siblings Andreas and Arianna as they grapple with their parents' decision to take them on a trip to Greece instead of allowing them to attend summer camp with their friends. Filled with mixed emotions, the children discover a wonderful adventure of excitement, discovery, and new friendships awaiting them.
The author's own experiences inspired this third book in the "Why" series trilogy, as Damaskos-Christou's children frequently questioned the need to attend Greek school and travel to Greece. Her dedication to instilling Greek heritage and language, as well as acknowledging the unique beauty of all cultures, is woven into the narrative.
"Why Do I Have to Go to Greece?" by Lainie Damaskos-Christou invites young readers to join Andreas and Arianna on an educational journey, learning cultural facts and words in various languages while becoming immersed in the siblings' vacation experience. As they discover that learning new things can be meaningful and fun, readers will be delighted by the story's sweet, interactive nature.
"As an educator, I'm passionate about inspiring a love of learning and exploring new cultures," said author Lainie Damaskos-Christou. "This book allows children to connect with Andreas and Arianna's adventure while discovering the importance of embracing one's heritage."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lainie Damaskos-Christou's engaging work offers valuable insights for young readers. Her expertly crafted narrative promotes cross-cultural understanding and the joys of bilingualism.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Why Do I Have to Go to Greece?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author's own experiences inspired this third book in the "Why" series trilogy, as Damaskos-Christou's children frequently questioned the need to attend Greek school and travel to Greece. Her dedication to instilling Greek heritage and language, as well as acknowledging the unique beauty of all cultures, is woven into the narrative.
"Why Do I Have to Go to Greece?" by Lainie Damaskos-Christou invites young readers to join Andreas and Arianna on an educational journey, learning cultural facts and words in various languages while becoming immersed in the siblings' vacation experience. As they discover that learning new things can be meaningful and fun, readers will be delighted by the story's sweet, interactive nature.
"As an educator, I'm passionate about inspiring a love of learning and exploring new cultures," said author Lainie Damaskos-Christou. "This book allows children to connect with Andreas and Arianna's adventure while discovering the importance of embracing one's heritage."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lainie Damaskos-Christou's engaging work offers valuable insights for young readers. Her expertly crafted narrative promotes cross-cultural understanding and the joys of bilingualism.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Why Do I Have to Go to Greece?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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