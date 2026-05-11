Recent Release, "I Am Life Itself," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Giovanni Dal Bianco, Explores Transformation Through Near-Death Awakening and Spiritual Rebirth
San Diego, CA, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Giovanni Dal Bianco has completed a new book, "I Am Life Itself": A Journey Through Death, Awakening, and Returning Home To The Soul, an intimate exploration of what happens when the carefully constructed life we know collapses in a single moment. The narrative begins with a heart-stopping medical crisis and unfolds into a sacred remembrance of the soul—a journey that transcends the boundaries between survival and genuine awakening. What emerges is far more than a recovery story; it is a testament to the transformative power of surrender and the profound wisdom that emerges when we stop fighting and start remembering.
Born in Recife, Brazil, Giovanni Dal Bianco has always possessed an extraordinary connection to the spiritual dimensions of existence. His life took a dramatic turn when a near-fatal heart attack shattered his illusions of control and opened him to a deeper understanding of reality. In the silence that followed this medical emergency, he began to remember what the world had taught him to forget—that separation is an illusion and that love is not something to pursue but something to embody.
Through the pages of "I Am Life Itself," readers will discover how grief becomes a gateway, how breaking apart leads to wholeness, and how returning to life means reconnecting with life itself. Dal Bianco weaves together his personal narrative with spiritual insight, revealing luminous truths about freedom, identity, and the divine essence that lives within every soul. For anyone who has felt lost, cracked open, or called toward something greater, this stirring work offers a compassionate roadmap home—a reminder that the truth of who we are has always resided within us, waiting to be awakened.
"This book is my gift to those who are ready to remember," said author Giovanni Dal Bianco. "Through my own journey of dissolution and rebirth, I discovered that we are not seeking home—we are home. My deepest hope is that readers will recognize themselves in these pages and embrace the sacred truth that they, too, are life itself."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Giovanni Dal Bianco's enlightening work invites readers to question the nature of existence and discover their divine essence. This spiritually rich meditation on death, awakening, and return offers solace to seekers and a beacon to those navigating profound transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "I Am Life Itself" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Born in Recife, Brazil, Giovanni Dal Bianco has always possessed an extraordinary connection to the spiritual dimensions of existence. His life took a dramatic turn when a near-fatal heart attack shattered his illusions of control and opened him to a deeper understanding of reality. In the silence that followed this medical emergency, he began to remember what the world had taught him to forget—that separation is an illusion and that love is not something to pursue but something to embody.
Through the pages of "I Am Life Itself," readers will discover how grief becomes a gateway, how breaking apart leads to wholeness, and how returning to life means reconnecting with life itself. Dal Bianco weaves together his personal narrative with spiritual insight, revealing luminous truths about freedom, identity, and the divine essence that lives within every soul. For anyone who has felt lost, cracked open, or called toward something greater, this stirring work offers a compassionate roadmap home—a reminder that the truth of who we are has always resided within us, waiting to be awakened.
"This book is my gift to those who are ready to remember," said author Giovanni Dal Bianco. "Through my own journey of dissolution and rebirth, I discovered that we are not seeking home—we are home. My deepest hope is that readers will recognize themselves in these pages and embrace the sacred truth that they, too, are life itself."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Giovanni Dal Bianco's enlightening work invites readers to question the nature of existence and discover their divine essence. This spiritually rich meditation on death, awakening, and return offers solace to seekers and a beacon to those navigating profound transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "I Am Life Itself" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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