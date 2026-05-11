Author Amy Yates Whetzell’s New Book, "Love Day: The Bestest Holiday," is a Charming Tale That Explores Why Love Day is the Best Holiday to Share with Others

Recent release “Love Day: The Bestest Holiday” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amy Yates Whetzell is a heartfelt and adorable story that explores the holiday of Love Day, the best holiday of the year. In a world where things can often seem troublesome, Love Day will help to remind readers of the joys of sharing their love and celebrating their loved ones.