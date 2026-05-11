Author Amy Yates Whetzell’s New Book, "Love Day: The Bestest Holiday," is a Charming Tale That Explores Why Love Day is the Best Holiday to Share with Others
Recent release “Love Day: The Bestest Holiday” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amy Yates Whetzell is a heartfelt and adorable story that explores the holiday of Love Day, the best holiday of the year. In a world where things can often seem troublesome, Love Day will help to remind readers of the joys of sharing their love and celebrating their loved ones.
Benson, NC, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amy Yates Whetzell, who resides in North Carolina with her husband, son, and five fur babies, has completed her new book, “Love Day: The Bestest Holiday”: a delightful story that invites readers to discover the special holiday called Love Day that can be celebrated everyday with the ones they love.
“What are your favorite Love Day holidays?” writes Whetzell. “In the back of this book, you will have the chance to write all about your favorites. Even better, you could draw! When you are all done, you can share it with the people you love.
“My favorite two things to do are writing and drawing. I believe there is a little artist in all of us, and I wanted you to be able to use your imagination here, just as I got to!
“I added an interactive page in my book because I grew up loving books that I could interact with. I have always been a daydreamer. Daydreaming opens your world up to endless possibilities.
“Love Day is a very special day to me because it gives us all a chance, every day, to show love and kindness. We can use this holiday to brighten someone’s smile and to show them that we care.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amy Yates Whetzell’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s love of holidays and her love of people, as well as her desire to help young readers know that, although the world is not always loving, they could live unselfishly and celebrate their love with others.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Love Day: The Bestest Holiday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“What are your favorite Love Day holidays?” writes Whetzell. “In the back of this book, you will have the chance to write all about your favorites. Even better, you could draw! When you are all done, you can share it with the people you love.
“My favorite two things to do are writing and drawing. I believe there is a little artist in all of us, and I wanted you to be able to use your imagination here, just as I got to!
“I added an interactive page in my book because I grew up loving books that I could interact with. I have always been a daydreamer. Daydreaming opens your world up to endless possibilities.
“Love Day is a very special day to me because it gives us all a chance, every day, to show love and kindness. We can use this holiday to brighten someone’s smile and to show them that we care.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amy Yates Whetzell’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s love of holidays and her love of people, as well as her desire to help young readers know that, although the world is not always loving, they could live unselfishly and celebrate their love with others.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Love Day: The Bestest Holiday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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