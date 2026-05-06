Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s AI for Defense Summit
Artificial intelligence leaders to convene September 2-3, in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the Department of War continues to modernize capabilities to outpace near-peer competitors, the integration of artificial intelligence across the defense enterprise has become essential to accelerating decision-making, enhancing operational effectiveness, and maintaining strategic advantage. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the upcoming AI for Defense Summit, taking place on September 2-3, in Washington, D.C.
The Summit will convene senior leaders and decision-makers from across the Department of War, military services, combatant commands, federal agencies, industry, and academia to examine strategies for adopting and scaling AI-driven capabilities across mission-critical environments. This forum will highlight efforts to advance machine learning applications, improve data readiness, strengthen human-machine teaming, and enable faster, more informed decision-making in support of the Joint Force.
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· Patrick Lincoln, PhD
Director, Information Innovation Office, DARPA
· Alexis Bonnell
Partnership Manager, OpenAI; Former CIO & Director of the Digital Capabilities Directorate, AFRL
· Kim Sablon, PhD
Chief Technology Officer, Riverside Research; Former Principal Director for Trusted AI & Autonomy, OUSW R&E
Young Bang
Operating Executive, The Carlyle Group; Executive Vice President, Two Six Technologies; Former Principal Deputy, ASA(ALT)
· Nancy Morgan
CEO, Ellis Morgan Enterprises; Former Intelligence Community CDO, ODNI
· Jane Pinelis, PhD
Chief AI Engineer, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
· COL (Ret) Christopher Korpela, PhD
Senior Roboticist, Intelligent Systems Center, JHU APL
· Gregory Allen
Former Senior Adviser, Wadhwani AI Center, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org.
Active-duty US military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the AI for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at digitalengineering.dsigroup.org. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org.
The Summit will convene senior leaders and decision-makers from across the Department of War, military services, combatant commands, federal agencies, industry, and academia to examine strategies for adopting and scaling AI-driven capabilities across mission-critical environments. This forum will highlight efforts to advance machine learning applications, improve data readiness, strengthen human-machine teaming, and enable faster, more informed decision-making in support of the Joint Force.
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· Patrick Lincoln, PhD
Director, Information Innovation Office, DARPA
· Alexis Bonnell
Partnership Manager, OpenAI; Former CIO & Director of the Digital Capabilities Directorate, AFRL
· Kim Sablon, PhD
Chief Technology Officer, Riverside Research; Former Principal Director for Trusted AI & Autonomy, OUSW R&E
Young Bang
Operating Executive, The Carlyle Group; Executive Vice President, Two Six Technologies; Former Principal Deputy, ASA(ALT)
· Nancy Morgan
CEO, Ellis Morgan Enterprises; Former Intelligence Community CDO, ODNI
· Jane Pinelis, PhD
Chief AI Engineer, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
· COL (Ret) Christopher Korpela, PhD
Senior Roboticist, Intelligent Systems Center, JHU APL
· Gregory Allen
Former Senior Adviser, Wadhwani AI Center, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org.
Active-duty US military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the AI for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at digitalengineering.dsigroup.org. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
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