St. Charles to Host 31st Annual Mosaics Fine Art Festival
Family-friendly celebration to feature 100+ artists, live music, children's activities, and more.
St. Charles, MO, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 31st annual Mosaics Fine Art Festival will take place Fri., Sept. 11 from 4 to 9 p.m., Sat., Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sun., Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free family-friendly event will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, MO., home to more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops are located.
The three-day festival will feature over 100 juried artists from more than 15 states exhibiting and selling their original artwork. Media categories include clay, drawing, glass, leather, metal, pastel, oil/acrylic, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, and wood. A total of $5,000 will be presented to the top nine artists.
Children can enjoy hands-on art experiences in the popular Children’s Village where they can create their own make-and-take art masterpieces on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mary Hediger’s Memorial Art Shop for Kids allows children 14 and under the opportunity to purchase professional artwork. Designed to foster art appreciation at an early age, all pieces are donated by participating festival artists and can be purchased for a nominal fee.
Festival entertainment will include live performances throughout the weekend on the H. Robert Pank Memorial Music Stage. Families interested in pet adoption can visit the Artists for Adoption Pet Pavilion, located at the north end of the festival, to meet animals from Stray Paws Adoptables.
The nonprofit Mosaics Fine Art Festival highlights local and regional artists while inspiring community engagement with the arts. The festival features a vibrant mix of emerging, mid-career, and established artists across all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067.
The three-day festival will feature over 100 juried artists from more than 15 states exhibiting and selling their original artwork. Media categories include clay, drawing, glass, leather, metal, pastel, oil/acrylic, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, and wood. A total of $5,000 will be presented to the top nine artists.
Children can enjoy hands-on art experiences in the popular Children’s Village where they can create their own make-and-take art masterpieces on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mary Hediger’s Memorial Art Shop for Kids allows children 14 and under the opportunity to purchase professional artwork. Designed to foster art appreciation at an early age, all pieces are donated by participating festival artists and can be purchased for a nominal fee.
Festival entertainment will include live performances throughout the weekend on the H. Robert Pank Memorial Music Stage. Families interested in pet adoption can visit the Artists for Adoption Pet Pavilion, located at the north end of the festival, to meet animals from Stray Paws Adoptables.
The nonprofit Mosaics Fine Art Festival highlights local and regional artists while inspiring community engagement with the arts. The festival features a vibrant mix of emerging, mid-career, and established artists across all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067.
Contact
Mosaics Fine Art FestivalContact
Melinda Nolan
314-406-2067
www.stcharlesmosaics.org
Melinda Nolan
314-406-2067
www.stcharlesmosaics.org
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