Recent Release, "Following the Lionheart: A Tale of the Third Crusades," from Fulton Books Author Michael Gandolfo, Captivates with Adventure and Heroism
Palm Harbour, FL, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Gandolfo has completed a new book, "Following the Lionheart: A Tale of the Third Crusades" that follows three young men, Philippe, Rocco, and Kevin, as they seek to become knights and fight alongside the legendary warrior king known as the Lionheart during the Third Crusade. Gandolfo's passion for medieval and ancient history shines through in his vivid portrayal of this historic period.
The author's extensive knowledge of the era allows him to craft an authentic and compelling narrative that puts readers at the heart of the action. Readers will be swept away by the courage, camaraderie, and convictions of the characters as they navigate the challenges and dangers of the crusade.
"As an educator and historian, I am driven to share the fascinating stories of the past in a way that resonates with modern audiences," says author Michael Gandolfo. "With 'Following the Lionheart,' I hope to bring the exploits of Richard the Lionheart to life and inspire a new generation to discover the rich tapestry of medieval history."
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Gandolfo's insightful work provides readers with a captivating glimpse into one of history's most captivating eras. This stirring tale of adventure and heroism is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Following the Lionheart: A Tale of the Third Crusades" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's extensive knowledge of the era allows him to craft an authentic and compelling narrative that puts readers at the heart of the action. Readers will be swept away by the courage, camaraderie, and convictions of the characters as they navigate the challenges and dangers of the crusade.
"As an educator and historian, I am driven to share the fascinating stories of the past in a way that resonates with modern audiences," says author Michael Gandolfo. "With 'Following the Lionheart,' I hope to bring the exploits of Richard the Lionheart to life and inspire a new generation to discover the rich tapestry of medieval history."
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Gandolfo's insightful work provides readers with a captivating glimpse into one of history's most captivating eras. This stirring tale of adventure and heroism is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Following the Lionheart: A Tale of the Third Crusades" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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