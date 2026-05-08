Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jared Jones, CCIM, of Jones Investment Real Estate and an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, a 27,050-square-foot self-storage asset located in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The sale was between a private seller and a private buyer looking to expand their existing footprint in the Tulsa MSA. Positioned as a prime infill asset, the facility serves the Regency Park and Southern Plaza areas with easy accessibility to the Broken Arrow Expressway and I-44 corridors.
"This transaction highlights the continued strength of the Tulsa self-storage market and investor appetite for value-add self-storage assets at attractive basis," said Jared Jones, CCIM. "The asset's efficient site design and great location in the center of Tulsa provided the buyer with a low-maintenance property with clear operational upside through professional management and revenue optimization."
This transaction further underscores Argus Self Storage Advisors and Jones Investment Real Estate LLCs continued focus on the successful disposition of self-storage assets and delivering strong outcomes for its clients.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
The sale was between a private seller and a private buyer looking to expand their existing footprint in the Tulsa MSA. Positioned as a prime infill asset, the facility serves the Regency Park and Southern Plaza areas with easy accessibility to the Broken Arrow Expressway and I-44 corridors.
"This transaction highlights the continued strength of the Tulsa self-storage market and investor appetite for value-add self-storage assets at attractive basis," said Jared Jones, CCIM. "The asset's efficient site design and great location in the center of Tulsa provided the buyer with a low-maintenance property with clear operational upside through professional management and revenue optimization."
This transaction further underscores Argus Self Storage Advisors and Jones Investment Real Estate LLCs continued focus on the successful disposition of self-storage assets and delivering strong outcomes for its clients.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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